1923: Harrison Ford Says He's Excited to Get to Work on Season 2 of Yellowstone Prequel

We're just a few weeks away from the Season 1 finale of Yellowstone prequel 1923 and it was recently officially confirmed that the Paramount+ series will indeed be back for a Season 2. Fans are no doubt excited for the prospect of more stories with this particular generation of the Dutton family, but it sounds like series star Harrison Ford is just as excited to get back to work on the prequel as well. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor said that he was excited to do a second season not only of 1912, but his Apple TV+ series, Shrinking as well.

"The simplest answer is probably the most truthful: After two years of sitting on my ass during COVID, and waiting quite a few years for Indiana Jones to start, I had not done as much work as I wanted to and I wanted to do different things," Ford said about his recent influx of work. "So [Shrinking] came along and then, very quickly after that, 1923 came along. I took the job without a script on both of them, on faith that the people who created the projects were going to deliver me a good script. I really didn't realize how much work 1923 was going to be, and I absolutely feel it's worth it. I'm excited to do another season of both."

What Is 1923 About?

1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) and matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren). The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

In addition to Ford and Mirren, 1923 also stars Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry), and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones).

What is Yellowstone about?

The series follows the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, commonly called "the Yellowstone". The plot revolves around family drama at the ranch and the bordering Broken Rock Indian Reservation, Yellowstone National Park, and developers.

In addition to Costner, the series stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Wendy Moniz, Jennifer Landon, Kathryn Kelly, and Moses Brings Plenty. Across its tenure, the series has spun out multiple spinoffs — 1883, 1923, and the forthcoming Bass Reeves and 6666 series. Sheridan has also continued to partner with Paramount on the hit series Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and the forthcoming Lioness.

1923 streams on Paramount+ with new episodes arriving each Sunday. The Season 1 finale is scheduled to debut on February 26th.