Viral JoJo Cosplay Brings Dio's Golden Look to Life

There are always a few constants you can count on when it comes to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Hirohiko Araki brought the winding series to life decades ago, and the creator has some staples. From fabulous fashion to supernatural Stands, JoJo gets creative, and one of its wildest fighters is Dio Brando. The character is one of anime's most infamous antagonists, and now a viral cosplay is bringing their golden look to life.

As you can see below, the look in question comes from Instagram user mistvein. The cosplayer, who has a number of anime looks to their name, felt it was time to tackle Dio Brando. The artist felt it was only right to assemble Dio's famous gold-green look, and the JoJo piece is nothing short of masterful.

"This costume was made with a lot of patience, the gold holo pleather and my sewing machine did not want to become friends. However with a little love and a lot of handsewing I was able to bring you DIO," mistvein shared.

Of course, the cosplay embodies Dio here with an impressive intensity. From their hair to their boots and their pose, the fan screams Dio Brando. The only thing missing here is The World. And if it were to pop up behind this JoJo cosplay, I would not bat a lash.

Over the decades, Dio has made quite the name for himself, and cosplayers like mistvein prove the villain's legacy is thriving. We may not see the character too often these days in JoJo, but his reputation remains. Whether in flashbacks or mirror universe clones, Dio never dies, and JoJo fans wouldn't have it any other way.

