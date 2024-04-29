Fallout Has Already Hit 65 Million Viewers

Over the last two weeks, Fallout has become one of the most talked about shows on streaming, and now we have a better idea just how many people actually tuned in for the series. According to Amazon, 65 million people have watched the show worldwide since its debut on April 16th. That number makes it the second-most watched show on the service, falling just short of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It's an incredible showing for the series, and it just goes to show how much the series has clicked with audiences.

Appealing to Old and New Fans

While most TV shows and movies based on video games attempt to adapt the source material, Fallout handled things a little differently. Prior to the show's release, the showrunners revealed that it was planned out as if it were the story for a fifth Fallout game. That means the show actually takes place in the same continuity as everything released thus far. That could have been a risky move, but the results clearly speak for themselves! Not only has the show pulled in huge viewership ratings, it's also gotten widespread praise from critics as well as fans of the games.

The Future of Fallout

Prior to today's announcement, Amazon had already confirmed that a second season of Fallout will be released. That was not a guarantee ahead of release, as Fallout co-writer and co-showrunner Graham Wagner told Total Film last month that "the art form of season finales has become: provide enough closure, but leave the door open for more." That's exactly what Fallout ended up doing, but now we know for sure that a new season is happening. Unfortunately, we have no idea how long it might be before the next season is released.

The success of Fallout has led to renewed interest in the video games, as well. The most recent main game in the series is Fallout 4, which was first released back in 2015. Despite being 9 years old at this point, the game has seen a surge in interest since the show's release; in Europe, Fallout 4 physical and digital sales saw a jump of 7,500% over the previous week. That was in part due to the game being massively discounted to coincide with the Amazon series, but it does show just how many people are eager to try the game for the first time. Unfortunately, we have no idea how long it will be before the next game is released. From everything revealed thus far, it sounds like it could be a very long time before that actually happens, so it's a good thing that fans have the Fallout Amazon series to tide them over while they wait.

Are you one of the 65 million people that has watched Fallout so far? Did you ever think Fallout would be this successful? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Variety]