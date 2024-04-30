Chucky: Brad Dourif and Fiona Dourif Are Never Surprised to Come Back for More Chucky

The Child's Play/Chucky franchise has become a family tradition now. Series star Brad Dourif has been with the character since the very beginning, and in 2014 his daughter Fiona joined the series with Curse of Chucky, the franchise's second lease on life that paved the way for the TV show. It's been ten years since that movie debuted and in that time Fiona and Brad have continued to play integral parts in the series, with Brad Dourif still voicing the role of Chucky throughout the films and the TV series and Fiona not only continuing to place Nica but also appearing as a young Charles Lee Ray when the plot called for it.

Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, we asked Brad Dourif and Fiona Dourif how their reaction has changed every time they've gotten the call that more Chucky is on the way. For Brad, the only time it was surprising was when Bride of Chucky happened in 1998, but since then, he always expects it.

"First three (movies) you kind of expected because the first one was a hit," Brad Dourif revealed. "And in those days, if you had a hit and it was horror, you did at least two more, so that wasn't a surprise. Then when the series kind of went away and then got revived...Did I ever think it would evolve into this? No, of course not."

"(I) was really nervous about (Curse of Chucky) because it is this thing that I've been connected to since I could form memories," Fiona Dourif added. "I mean, 1988, I was seven, so it was the coolest thing about me in high school. It's amazing to be able to be a part of the franchise and Chucky fans are really loyal and awesome and kind of the outcast in a cool way that I can relate to. So yeah, the whole thing felt like a gift. And Nica, keeps getting smaller and smaller. I feel like soon I'm going to be a head in a jar or a torso or something, but she's still got so much spunk. I love her. It's a really fun thing to be to make, and that people like it too is just this crazy added cherry on top. I'm always happy to go back and make another one."

