2025’s Most Underrated Sci-Fi Series Finally Reveals Season 2 Footage As Filming Finally Begins

Last year saw a slew of science fiction shows make their way to TV. Not only did Apple TV debut the first season of the hard sci-fi series Murderbot, but they also premiered Vince Gilligan’s first TV series since Better Call Saul, the unique post-apocalyptic sci-fi series Pluribus, and they also brought the much-anticipated second batch of episodes of Severance. Even Adult Swim got in on the genre’s fanbase with the new series Common Side Effects. Another series that made a big splash last year has become something of an underrated hit in the time since, especially as the franchise’s big-screen side has gotten complicated.

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It’s hard to imagine a new chapter in the Alien franchise being underrated (though many of the movies still hold that status), but Alien: Earth certainly achieved it thanks to being slightly overshadowed by other major shows. The series marked the first TV series of the long-standing franchise, but also one that expanded the world and lore of the franchise in distinct ways. After much anticipation, though, production on Alien: Earth Season 2 has officially begun, with footage from the set revealed online, including a tease of the aliens that will show up.

SEASON [2] in production. // FX's Alien: Earth. pic.twitter.com/nb4CtNO8KZ — 20th Century Studios Canada (@20thCenturyCA) September 3, 2026

Alien: Earth Season 2 Reveals Set Video as Production Begins

The wait for news about Alien: Earth Season 2 has been a long one. After the Season 1 finale aired in September and ended on a massive cliffhanger, one where the hybrids had taken control of Prodigy’s Neverland research island and even had the Xenomorph working alongside them. On top of that, the threat of Weyland-Yutani military forces is lingering as they’ve made their way to the island to take back what “the company” thinks of as their property.

A lot was going on at the end, and it still took six weeks for an official renewal to be confirmed for Season 2. The official video for Alien: Earth‘s new episodes confirms that not only is Sydney Chandler’s hybrid Wendy and Babou Ceesay’s cyborg assassin Morrow both appear, but that a fresh chestburster is set to…make its debut.

Alien: Earth will also feature fresh faces for the series, bringing in Peter Dinklage as part of the cast in an undisclosed role, plus Sam Spruell (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Fargo), Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones), and even comedian Tracey Ullman.

There are two lingering questions about Alien: Earth Season 2 that still have no definitive answers, though. The first is: how will the next batch of episodes create more connective tissue to the original feature film? Everything that happens in the show is two years ahead of the events of the movie in the franchise timeline, meaning that they’ll likely need to intersect in some way down the line.

The second question is, when is this coming out? If filming is happening right now, then it may not show up until the summer of 2027, marking a two-year gap between seasons for Alien: Earth. Hopefully it’s worth the wait.

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