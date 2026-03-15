3 Years On, Netflix is Finally Adding One of the Best New Adult Animations of the Decade

In just two days, an adult animation series from the mind of Andy Samberg that originally aired on Comedy Central will finally be hitting Netflix. And while the show is still in talks for a third-season renewal, you won’t want to miss the first season once it’s streaming, especially since it’s been lauded for its ridiculous comedy and its status as a “stoner’s Saturday afternoon cartoon.”

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Digman!, created by comedian and actor Andy Samberg, tells the story of a group of archaeologists who are treated like celebrities, celebrated as the coolest people on earth as they uncover the past hidden beneath the dirt. It centers around Rip Digman (Samberg), a once-legendary adventurer who was fired from the Smithsonian a decade ago. Now, with his assistant Saltine, he embarks once more on a quest for legendary artifacts, attempting to reclaim his formerly blazing glory. It’s absurd, but it’s clear that everyone involved in the show had a great time making it, creating a series that’s both irreverent and silly.

Will There Be More from Digman!?

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While it didn’t perform particularly well with critics or audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, it seems that Digman! is a cult classic in the making, having earned a fanbase that feels strongly about its merits. “Digman! is quality nonsense… All of this is made ten times better because Andy Samberg goes all-in on his Nic Cage impression for Rip’s character, which, frankly, is an unapologetic delight in its low-camp way,” says critic Allison Lanier of Pajiba. Really, what more does a show need than a Nicolas Cage impression a la National Treasure? And while some viewers may take issue with the more obvious comedy, there’s a surprising layer of heart beneath it, adding more meat to the bones that make up the first season.

Now it seems that Digman! is awaiting news on whether the series will return for a third season. Speaking with ScreenRant, Samberg said, “That’s a show where I know we’ve done really well by Comedy Central standards. I think they’ve been really happy with it, but it’s something that I’m just always like, ‘I just wish everyone could see it.’ I’m so proud of it, and I laugh so hard making it and watching it. It really just feels like I am always personally searching for things that are joke dense, and really just exist to try and make me laugh. I feel like that’s the mission statement with Digman!. So I hope we get to make more.”

You’re not the only one, Samberg, so do the rest of the series’ fans. So if you enjoyed Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but want something infinitely more unhinged and also animated, Digman! might be the show for you.

Will you be catching the first season now that it’s on Netflix? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other comedy fans are saying.