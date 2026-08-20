37 Years Ago, the Best ’90s Sitcom Premiered Its First Episode, But the Franchise History Got Weird Later On

When it comes to television, every decade has something that defines it. The mid-2000s and 2010s helped to redefine the small screen with cinematic prestige series. The 1980s was defined by primetime soap operas and family-oriented sitcoms and dramas. And the 1990s? They were the golden age for sitcoms in general, giving viewers series like Seinfeld, Friends, Frasier, and others that remain iconic even today. However, even in a decade of incredible sitcoms, there is one that stands out as the absolute greatest. It debuted almost 40 years ago today, but how great the series was is only part of what makes this entertainment franchise fascinating. It’s how weird it’s history ultimately ended up being long after the first episode aired.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On August 20, 1989, the first episode of Saved by the Bell, “Dancing to the Max”, premiered on NBC. It was actually a pretty interesting series debut. While the series was developed with the intention of it being a Saturday morning series, specifically as a live action comedy made specifically for Saturday morning programming — something that was new at the time as Saturday mornings were typically the time block for cartoons — the premiere episode was actually aired on Sunday in primetime following a rerun of Family Ties. The series would ultimately air its second episode the following Monday, an episode on a Friday, and then by its fourth episode would land firmly in its Saturday morning slot. The first episode centered around a dance contest being held at the school hangout, The Max, and introduced viewers to the series’ core characters: Zack, Slater, Kelly, Jessie, Lisa, and Screech. It went over well with viewers and became a hit that would spawn sequels, a television movie, and a reboot — but the show’s past makes things very weird.

Saved By the Bell is a Reboot of Another Show That Was Poorly Integrated Into the Series’ Canon

While most audiences first met Zack Morris, Lisa Turtle, and Screech Powers on NBC’s Saved By the Bell, that’s not actually where the series started. Instead, Saved By the Bell actually goes back a year before that series debuted to November 30, 1988, and the Disney Channel with a series titled Good Morning, Miss Bliss. Instead of focusing on a group of high school students, Good Morning, Miss Bliss centered on a junior high class taught by Haley Mills’ Miss Bliss. Her students included Zack (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), Lisa (Lark Voorhies), and Screech (Dustin Diamond) among others, and the series also featured Denis Haskins as Richard Belding, the principal. There was also something else that was noteworthy about Good Morning, Miss Bliss: the series was set in Indianapolis, Indiana — not California. The series ultimately ran for 14 total episodes, with the pilot briefly airing in primetime on NBC in 1987 before the series properly debuted in 1988 on Disney Channel. It was cancelled after the end of its first season with NBC reclaiming the rights.

If NBC’s reworking of Good Morning, Miss Bliss had simply ended there, it would have made for an interesting footnote in the Saved By the Bell franchise’s overall story, but that isn’t what happened. While Good Morning, Miss Bliss wasn’t a hit, Saved By the Bell was and when the latter series went into syndication, the episodes of Good Morning, Miss Bliss were added to the package. To help the earlier show “fit” into the narrative, the show was rebranded as Saved By the Bell: The Junior High Years, given a new intro for each episode by Gosselaar’s Zack, a full title sequence remake, and even saw some other modifications, it didn’t exactly work. When you actually go back to watch the Good Morning, Miss Bliss episodes, it’s pretty clear that it’s a different show that just happens to have a handful of familiar characters.

Good Morning, Miss Bliss Isn’t the Only Saved By the Bell Oddity

It’s not just Saved By the Bell’s past that is strange, either. There are other timeline issues with the series that make things very weird, particularly when it comes to characters. Once you get past the disappearance of some of the Miss Bliss characters and the installation of Saved By the Bell staples as though they’d always been part of the story (like Kelly and Slater), you then run into what some call “The Tori Paradox” in later years. Near the end of the series, both Tiffani-Amber Thiessen (Kelly) and Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie) departed the series so a new character, Tori, played by Leanna Creel was brought in. This would have been fine except NBC had long aired episodes of the series out of order (in some cases, in different seasons entirely) and this was the case in those final, senior year episodes as well. There were weeks where one episode might see Zack dating Kelly while the very next episode had him pursuing Tori as a love interest.

There were other continuity issues with Saved By the Bell beyond broadcast oddities, too. One of the biggest was major inconsistencies with character backstories. Depending on where you were in the series, the core cast may have all grown up together had have a deep roster of childhood memories and experiences or some of them might have only moved to the area in more recent years. It makes for some interesting watching when you start looking at those details but ultimately doesn’t distract from the story and the series’ strange longevity is proof of that. The main Saved By the Bell series got four full seasons, then was given a feature-length made-for-television movie, Saved By the Bell: Hawaiian Style. That movie was a ratings hit which in turn led to the series getting a proper spin-off sequel in Saved By the Bell: The College Years. That series, however, was cancelled on a cliffhanger, but NBC ended up giving the franchise another film as a proper finale: Saved By the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas. There was also another spinoff that tried to keep things going with a new group of kids, Saved By the Bell: The New Class, that premiered the same year as The College Years. It also proved to be successful, running for seven seasons before concluding in 2000.

And if you thought all of that had finally brought the Saved By the Bell story to an end, you’d be wrong. A new Saved By the Bell debuted on Peacock on November 25, 2020. You can think of the 2-season series as something of a mashup of Saved By the Bell and Saved By the Bell: The New Class in that it incorporated a new group of students at Bayside High School but with a twist: the main characters of the original series returned a well, now adults, all involved with the school and characters in different ways — either as parents of some of the new “core” characters, or as faculty at Bayside. The series was cancelled after two seasons, but not without its own interesting little nod back to the beginning: the penultimate episode of the reboot is titled “Dancing to the Max”, just like the original series premiere.