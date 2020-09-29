50 States of Fright Season 2 Gets New Trailer

Just in time for the Halloween season, Quibi released a trailer for the second season of its horror series 50 States of Fear, delivering creepy adventures honoring local legends from all 50 states. As horror fans might be looking for various movies and TV series to creep them out in the coming weeks, Quibi's unique platform of bite-sized content being available on your mobile device will offer new opportunities to get unsettling stories in an abbreviated run time, which will surely make you hide under the covers when you're laying in bed at night. Check out the trailer for Season Two of 50 States of Fright above as new installments debut weekly, starting today.

50 States of Fright explores stories based on urban legends from every state, taking viewers deeper into the horrors that lurk just beneath. This horror anthology series launched in the spring, showcasing stories from Michigan, Kansas, Oregon, Minnesota, and Florida. New tales will be released from Iowa, Washington, Colorado, and Missouri on a weekly basis, starting today.

Details on new episodes are as follows:

Iowa: Almost There – With the ghost of her dead mother terrorizing her, an engineer must fix a turbine in the middle of Iowa while a storm rages.

Written by: Scott Beck & Bryan Woods

Starring: Taissa Farmiga, Ron Livingston, Katie Stuart

Washington: 13 Steps to Hell – When a sister descends a strange underground stairwell adjacent to an overgrown Washington cemetery to retrieve her little brother’s lost toy, she finds more than she bargained for at the bottom of the steps.

Written by: Sarah Conradt

Directed by: Lee Cronin

Starring: Rory Culkin, Lulu Wilson

Colorado: Red Rum – When a bunch of “influencers” descend on Colorado’s most haunted hotel, they find themselves the victims of a bunch of spirits who just want to be left alone.

Written by: Daniel Goldhaber and Isa Mazzei

Directed by: Daniel Goldhaber

Starring: Christina Ricci, Jacob Batalon, Victoria Justice, Colin Ford

Missouri: Dogwood – Azalea – When a young girl moves to a new town in rural Missouri with her family, she makes a new friend of a very old and angry soul.

Written by: Cate Devaney

Directed by: Cate Devaney

Starring: Erica Tremblay, Elizabeth Reaser, Warren Christie

Check out new episodes of 50 States of Fright, debuting weekly, starting today.

