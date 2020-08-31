Sam Raimi's 50 States of Fright Gets Season 2 Premiere Date on Quibi

✖

The launch of streaming platform Quibi brought with it the debut of a number of new series, with horror fans being delivered 50 States of Fright from genre legend Sam Raimi, as the platform confirmed that the second season of the series is set to premiere on the service on October 26th, per Bloody Disgusting. Much like the first season, the upcoming season will explore all corners of the country in order to deliver audiences the most frightening interpretations of their local urban legends, all brought to life by some of the genre's most promising directors. Check out some of the legends that will be explored in the new season below ahead of 50 States of Fright's Season Two premiere on October 26th.

The second installment explores stories based on urban legends from Colorado, Iowa, Missouri, and Washington, taking viewers deeper into the horrors that lurk just beneath the surface of our country.

Some of Season Two's episodes include:

“Almost There” - Iowa

Starring Taissa Farmiga, Ron Livingston, Katie Stuart

Directed by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place)

“13 Steps to Hell” - Washington

Starring Rory Culkin, Lulu Wilson

Directed by Lee Cronin (Evil Dead Rise)

“Red Rum”/Colorado

Starring Christina Ricci, Jacob Batalon, Victoria Justice, Colin Ford

Directed by Daniel Goldhaber (Cam)

“Dogwood-Azalea” - Missouri

Starring Erica Tremblay, Elizabeth Reaser

Directed by Cate Devaney

Raimi's breakthrough project came all the way back in 1981 with The Evil Dead, having gone on to be one of the most prolific horror filmmakers of his generation. Throughout his career, he has worked in a number of different mediums, but developing a series designed to be viewed on mobile devices poses new challenges for the filmmaker.

"The challenges of working in the format were a limited time to shoot like any television program would have, even though this is a new format, that limitation was the same, and limited resources," Raimi shared during a press event in which ComicBook.com participated. "These are not big-budget films. With 50 States of Fright, it was like making nine independent films. We didn't have the same sets that a TV show would have or the same wardrobe for your characters. But each of these shoots, each one of these the actors and wardrobe, was unique to the 24-minute show. So it came down to not relying on visual effects or a big-budget spectacle, but trying to get back to the basics of telling a simple story. That was both the challenge given by the format and the limitations of budgets. But also the advantage is that we knew that audiences dig good stories, and so that's where we put our focus."

Check out new episodes of 50 States of Fright on October 26th.

