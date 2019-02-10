‘A Discovery of Witches’ to Air on AMC and BBC America

After a breakout success on several streaming services, A Discovery of Witches is officially headed to cable.

AMC Networks recently announced that it will be airing the first season of A Discovery of Witches on both AMC and BBC America. The episodes will be simulcast weekly beginning on April 7th at 9/8c, following new episodes of Killing Eve.

The series, which is based off of the novel of the same name, is a modern-day love story, set in a world where witches, vampires, and demons secretly live and work alongside humans, hidden in plain sight. The series stars Matthew Goode (The Crown, Watchmen) and Theresa Palmer (Warm Bodies, I Am Number Four), alongside Alex Kingston (Doctor Who, Arrow), Valarie Pettiford (Being Mary Jane), and Owen Teale (Game of Thrones).

A Discovery of Witches was picked up by AMC last summer, debuting on both Sundance Now and Shudder, with the plan to have a linear run on SundanceTV. The debut of the series reportedly broke records on both Sundance Now and Shudder, leading to a 30% increase in total subscribers for the former.

“Thanks to the critical acclaim and overwhelmingly positive audience response to A Discovery of Witches, the series has found a new legion of fans. We are thrilled to bring it to a wider audience and pair it with Killing Eve on both AMC and BBC AMERICA,” Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Entertainment Networks, said in a statement. “This is a great example of our cross-network strategy; to expose our series to new audiences across our ecosystem of networks and streaming services.”

Filmed in the UK at Wolf Studios Wales and on location in Oxford and Venice, A Discovery of Witches was adapted for screen by writer Kate Brooke (Mr. Selfridge), who also serves as executive producer. Co-founders of Bad Wolf, Jane Tranter (The Night Of, Succession) and Julie Gardner (Doctor Who, Da Vinci’s Demons) and Lachlan MacKinnon (The White Princess,Burton & Taylor) are executive producers along with author Deborah Harkness. Juan Carlos Medina (Painless), Alice Troughton (Doctor Who) and Sarah Walker (Death in Paradise) direct.

A Discovery of Witches has already been renewed for second and third seasons by Sky, Sundance Now, and Shudder. Season two is expected to begin production sometime this year.

Are you excited to check out A Discovery of Witches when it hits cable? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!