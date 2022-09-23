The Addams Family Spinoff Wednesday Gets a Netflix Premiere Date

Wednesday is coming on a Wednesday. Netflix today revealed that Wednesday, the upcoming Addams Family spinoff series from producer Tim Burton, will debut in exactly two months, landing on the streaming service on November 23. Netflix describes the anticipated horror series as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Netflix's Wednesday is set to be a bit different from previous takes on the Addams Family because of how it approaches the character of Wednesday. Ortega previously explained that it's the character's age in the upcoming series that makes things unique and interesting.

"We've never seen her as a teenager girl," Ortega said. "You know, it's funny and sweet and almost charming to hear this eight-year-old's obsession with murder and blood and guts. As she gets older, that nasty attitude or [those] biting remarks, it's almost kind of hard not to make it sound like every other teenager girl So, it's like how do we establish this character and give her the same fire without letting her become something that she's not? Also, it's an eight-hour series so, for an emotionless character, there has to be some sort of an emotional arc."

You can see the tweet, complete with a new poster for the series, below.

The Addams Family will be reinvented apart from just Wednesday, with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman set to appear as her parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams. Ironically, considering how much the two have been compared over the years, it will drop not long after Netflix's take on The Munsters, which comes from filmmaker Rob Zombie.

Ortega (Scream) leads a cast that includes Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as Nevermore Academy Principal Larissa Weems, Jamie McShane (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Sheriff Galpin, Percy Hynes White (The Gifted) as Xavier Thorpe, Hunter Doohan (Your Honor) as Tyler Galpin, Riki Lindhome (Duncanville) as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, and Christina Ricci (1991's The Addams Family) as Marilyn Thornhill. Also featured are Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement) as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday (Dear White People) as Bianca Barclay, Naomi J Ogawa (Skylines) as Yoko Tanaka, Moosa Mostafa (The Last Bus) as Eugene Ottinger, and Georgie Farmer (Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle) as Ajax Petropolus.

Wednesday is arriving on November 23.