‘Rick and Morty’ Concert to Feature 37-Piece Orchestra

It looks like Rick and Morty‘s latest adventure will be pulling out all of the stops.

Details were recently released for the upcoming Adult Swim Festival, a Los Angeles event that is set to honor the network’s weird and wonderful offerings. One of the festival’s highlights will be the Rick and Morty Musical Ricksperience, in which live music will be performed in sync with an episode of the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The event will feature series composer Ryan Elder, who will be accompanied by a 37-piece orchestra and some special guests. The performance will reportedly take place on the closing night of the festival.

Other performers slated to appear at the Adult Swim Festival include Run the Jewels (who recently did a sort of collaboration with Rick and Morty), Mastadon, Dorian Concept, Hannibal Buress, and T-Pain. The event will also include several pop-up experiences, which will include Rick and Morty mini golf.

Rick and Morty has taken on a unique sort of notoriety since Season Three ended, sparking several fast food-related riots and various other pop culture flashpoints. And after quite a bit of delay, the series was renewed for seventy more episodes by Cartoon Network, a decision that will apparently bode well for the show.

“We’re super excited that, for the first time ever, we’re locked in, we know what the future is, we have job security,” co-creator Justin Roiland shared in an interview last month. “[Co-creator Dan] Harmon is in great spirits, we have a great writer’s room. We want the episodes to stay good, but we do also want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order, I think it gives us the ability to be faster. We’re not going to do these long breaks, these chasms in between seasons anymore. We’re going to schedule vacation time and just keep the machine going. It’s going to be really cool.”

This new season will also be a sort of personal landmark for Harmon, something that fans of the writer will surely understand.

“I want to prove it with the first 10 [episodes] of season four — prove it to ourselves, to production, to the network — that it’s so easy that we’ll earn additional episodes,” Harmon said back in 2017. “Because I never got this far on Community. I fell apart in season three of Community and got fired in season four. Now I’m about to do season four of Rick and Morty and want to prove that I’ve grown.”

Will you be checking out the Rick and Morty concert at the Adult Swim festival? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The fourth season of Rick and Morty does not currently have a release date. ComicBook.com will provide you with more updates as they come about.