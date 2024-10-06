Agatha All Along: Agatha-Rio Detail Boosts Intense Chemistry

Agatha All Along fans are completely caught up in Agatha Harkness and Rio Vidal's intense moment from Episode 4. The Marvel Studios TV show dialed up some romantic tension between the witches during the latest trial on The Witches' Road. Agatha All Along's costume designer shared some clever details that the creative team included to flesh out Agatha and Rio's dynamic in the show. Daniel Selon posted about the throwback 1970s looks from Episode 4 on Instagram. In his new details, he told the fans that the decision to have those deep necklines for Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza weren't just for fashion. Instead, thematically, it was a move to make both women be unguarded with each other as they navigate the current trial. Their banter and dynamic this week sent social media into an overload.

"I wanted Agatha and Rio to be on a level playing field for the first time in the show. They share some deceptive and intimate moments and I wanted them to have nothing standing between each other's hearts—so we went for these daring plunging necklines," Selon explained. "Agatha's belt was painstakingly hand beaded and decorated by my dear friend and collaborator – specialty costume manufacturer @tommyhauth. #AgathaAllAlong #MarvelsAgatha #AgathaHarkness #RioVidal #AubreyPlaza #KathrynHahn #agathario #costumedesign #costumedesigner #cdglocal892 #nakedwithoutus #MarvelStudios #MarvelTelevision"

(Photo: Kathryn Hahn as Agatha and Aubrey Plaza as Rio in Agatha All Along - Disney+)

While a lot of Agatha Harknes and Rio Vidal's dynamic is out in the open during this week's episode, there's plenty that we don't know about their past. Plaza's line delivery of "she's my scar" is still ringing out through the fanbase. If that weren't enough intrigue, all this business about Joe Locke's "Teen" also hangs in the air like a fine mist. If he's not Nicholas Scratch, aka Agatha's lost son, then who is he exactly? How could Rio know for sure that this wasn't the same boy. And, honestly, what is Agatha Harkness going to do with this newfound information headed into this week's trial of The Witches' Road. There's just buckets of drama left to go before that big season finale right before Halloween. One thing is for sure, the costume department is set to keep feeding us moving forward.

Agatha All Along Puts The Spotlight On Agatha & Rio

(Photo: Agatha All Along's poster for Episode 1. - Marvel / Disney+)

As Agatha All Along continues on the tracks to a wild conclusion, the tension between Rio Vidal and Agatha Harkness is only going to increase. Both Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza have received love for their performances on social media. Marvel Studios knew they were brewing up a special duo when the casting was announced. Producer Mary Livanos talked to ComicBook about reuniting the Parks and Recreation cast members. Working with Hahn before on WandaVision, she had some idea of how special this could end up being. But, seeing Plaza join the party ratcheted up the possibilities for Agatha All Along's success.

"What's really exciting about this show is that it is all-new, all-original. Agatha Harkness is the first character that never started in her own Marvel comic book to now be featured in her own show. So you really can't look to the comics or anything in the past to anticipate where this show will go," Livanos told us. "Aubrey and Kathryn Hahn just have incredible chemistry on screen and off. Their relationship is mysterious by design. It's clear that they have a complicated past, and what makes, I think, that really interesting is that, because Rio Vidal is a character who has known Agatha in her past, Agatha is a character who keeps her truth very close to the vest. It's characters like Rio who are able to help peel back the truth that is Agatha Harkness."

