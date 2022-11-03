Who's Aubrey Plaza Playing in Agatha: Coven of Chaos?

Aubrey Plaza has joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos, helping expand the show's ensemble before it begins filming in a matter of weeks. The actor will join fellow Parks and Rec alumnus Kathryn Hahn in the WandaVision spin-off, and the two will be joined by Emma Caulfield's Dottie and a yet-to-be-named character played by Joe Locke.

First reported by The Illuminerdi, it's unclear just who exactly Plaza is playing in Agatha: Coven of Chaos and in turn, the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since the speculation will likely run rampant until the series hits Disney+ late next year, we've got to ask the question...

Who is Aubrey Plaza playing in Agatha: Coven of Chaos?

Given the nature of the series focusing on Agatha Harkness (Hahn), it's incredibly likely Plaza is playing another one of Marvel's magic users. Since the actor's Hollywood star has risen steadily over the past few years, it's likely her role won't be a small one either. That's why the first character that jumps to mind would be a sorceress like Morgan le Fay.

le Fay is a character that's been involved within the Athurian legend for centuries, Marvel's version followed a similar path. As a student of Merlin, Marvel's take on the character turned her into an antagonist that often sided with her nephew Mordred the Mystic.

One thing that might cause some hesitation on this casting would be the fact Elizabeth Hurley played a version of the character in the last season of Hulu's Runaways.

We know Agatha was once in a coven, which we saw in one of the last episodes of WandaVision. As fans speculated at the time, perhaps the group Salem's Seven will be introduced here and Plaza could be playing one of those characters. In the Marvel lore, the Seven are the children of Agatha's son Nicholas Scratch and are humans with the power to turn into humanoid creatures with super powers. Pretty gnarly, right?

Agatha: Coven of Chaos has yet to set a release date. What other characters would you like to see in the Disney+ show? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!