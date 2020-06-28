Agents of SHIELD “Adapt or Die” Photos Spell Trouble For Daisy and Sousa

The sixth episode of Agents of SHIELD's final season, "Adapt or Die," airs on Wednesday night and will see the team continuing their 1976 adventures. At the end of last week's episode, Mack made the tough decision to abort the plans to flood the SHIELD base in order to save his parents. He was still able to stop Project Insight in the air, but this gave away the team's position. Things also didn't leave off so good for Daisy and Sousa, who were kidnapped by Nathanial Malick, the brother of Gideon Malick, who was supposed to have died in 1970. Recently, new photos from "Adapt or Die," which mostly feature Thomas E. Sullivan as Nathanial, have us worried about Daisy and Sousa. Before taking a look at the pictures, you can read a synopsis for the episode below:

"The stakes are higher than ever when, after blowing their cover and damaging the Zephyr in the process, the team must scramble to rescue Mack’s parents, save S.H.I.E.L.D. from a Chronicom infestation, and fix the ship… all before the next time-jump. Meanwhile, Daisy and Sousa find themselves at a disadvantage against a power-hungry Nathaniel Malick and his goons, and Coulson will have to do the thing he does best in order to save the future."

Last week's episode's end tag scene saw Nathanial making a very unsettling phone call. It appears he's trying to learn how to steal Daisy's powers through surgery from Doctor Whitehall. While it hasn't happened yet, Whitehall did succeed in using Daisy's mother's powers to make himself younger in the 1980s. Based on the following photos, it appears Nathanial is going to attempt some unpleasant surgery on Daisy. You can check out the images below...