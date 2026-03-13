All 259 Episodes of One of the Best ‘90s Sitcoms Is Headed To Prime Video Soon

There was no better time to be a sitcom fan than the ‘90s. Whether you were seated for NBC’s iconic “Must See TV” lineup of shows like Seinfeld, Friends, and Frasier or ABC’s TGIF block that included Full House and Family Matters, there was no shortage of high-quality sitcoms to watch. Fans hoping to revisit the golden age of sitcoms are now just days away from being able to stream all 259 episodes of one of the best ‘90s sitcoms on Prime Video.

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On March 25th, all 259 episodes of Married… With Children will drop on Prime Video, finally making the show available on a major platform. The show aired on Fox for a total of 11 seasons from 1987 until 1997 and remains the network’s longest-running live-action sitcom ever. Created by Michael G. Moye and Ron Leavitt, the series follows the dysfunctional, lower-class Chicago Bundy family, led by miserable shoe salesman Al, his lazy wife Peggy, and their two children. Ed O’Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate, David Faustino, Amanda Bearse, and David Garrison starred in the hit show.

Why Is Married… With Children So Good?

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In the scope of ‘90s sitcoms, Married… With Children is one of the most unique. The series served as an anti-sitcom that stripped back the polished, sentimental veneer of ‘80s television, and even other sitcoms of the ‘90s, to present a cynical, gritty, and often raunchy depiction of working-class American life. Originally titled Not the Cosbys before it wound up as Married… With Children, the series rejected perfection and sentimentality, presenting the Bundys as a family who on the surface openly disliked each other and showed little personal growth, Al as the anti-hero who never achieved his dreams, and Peggy as the exact opposite of the picturesque TV mom.

Married… With Children’s raw, “what-you-see-is-what-you-get” approach made it one of the more relatable sitcoms on TV, and the series didn’t fail to prove that dysfunctional, miserable daily life could be a source of humor. From running gags like Al’s “No Ma’am” club to no-holds-barred satire and unapologetically crude humor that didn’t shy away from topics other sitcoms avoided, like sex, money troubles, and gender roles, there was no shortage of laughs. The show, which averaged a near-perfect 97% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes throughout its 11-season run, ultimately laid the foundation for other modern edgy comedies that embrace imperfection, like The Simpsons, Family Guy, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

What’s New on Prime Video?

Married… With Children’s 259 episodes will keep you busy for a while, but while subscribers wait for the show’s arrival, there are plenty of other great streaming options on Prime Video this March. Earlier this month, the streamer added movies like Airport, Hannibal, Resident Evil, all four Shrek films, Teen Wolf (1985), and Uptown Girls. When Married… With Children does arrive on Prime on March 25th, it will be added alongside other must-watch shows like Drop Dead Diva, Rules of Engagement, and The Shield.

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