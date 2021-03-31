American Gods Could Get Movie or Event Series After Cancellation

✖

American Gods fans were dealt with a disappointing blow earlier this week, when it was confirmed that the series has been cancelled by Starz after three seasons. Given the amount of story from Neil Gaiman's original novel that's been left untold on the series — as well as the shocking cliffhanger from the recent Season 3 finale, a lot of viewers were understandably disappointed by the news. Luckily, it sounds like there could still be another chance for American Gods to live to see another day, as reports have confirmed that Starz is considering wrapping up the series' remaining storylines with either a movie or an event series.

While this doesn't necessarily mean that that conclusion will come to fruition, it will surely help the members of the #GodSquad who have been particularly heartbroken by the news.

American Gods follows Shadow (Ricky Whittle), an ex-convict who learns that deities are living amongst humans. In Season Two, the battle moves inexorably towards crisis point as the destinies of gods and men collide. While Mr. World (Crispin Glover) plots revenge for the attack against him in Season One, Shadow throws in his lot with Wednesday’s (Ian McShane) attempt to convince the Old Gods of the urgency for full-out war, with Laura and Mad Sweeney in tow. A council at the House on the Rock explodes into chaos, sending deities both Old and New on quests across America that will converge in Cairo, Illinois. Shadow is forced to carve out a place as a believer in this strange new world of living gods — a dark world where change demands commitment and faith requires terrible sacrifice.

"American Gods will not return for a fourth season," Starz said in a statement when the cancellation was first confirmed. "Everyone at Starz is grateful to the dedicated cast and crew, and our partners at Fremantle who brought author and executive producer Neil Gaiman’s ever-relevant story to life that speaks to the cultural climate of our country."

Over the weekend, Gaiman himself spoke about the future of the series in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, expressing that the ending of Season 3 would be "the single most frustrating, upsetting, and maddening place" for the series to end.

"If we don't get a season 4, we've ended on the single most frustrating, upsetting and maddening place that any season could possibly end," Gaiman explained.

