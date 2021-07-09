Animaniacs Actor Chick Vennera Dies at 74

Chick Vennera, who provided numerous voices on Animaniacs and Batman Beyond, has passed away. The actor, who also did plenty of live-action work over the years, passed away at home in Burbank after a battle with cancer. He enjoyed a decades-long career on stage and screen after he became a club act when he got out of the Army.l Vennera is probably most recognizable to modern audiences for his recurring role as Enrique on the classic NBC sitcom The Golden Girls, although prior to that, his biggest role was in the 1978 comedy Thank God It's Friday. His passing was confirmed by his daughter Nicky Vennera.

Vennera was born Francis Vennera in Herkimer, New York, and became known known professionally as Chick Vennera years later. He moved to California after high school and studied at the Pasadena Playhouse, according to Deadline.

His screen career lasted more than 30 years, beginning in 1975 with appearances on Baretta and Lucas Tanner. After that, he appeared in a pair of TV miniseries. He would go on to appear in shows like Vega$, T.J. Hooker, Diff’rent Strokes, and Night Court.

He also had an impressive voice acting career, which included cartoons ranging from The Jetsons and Batman: The Animated Series to Static Shock and The Real Adventures of Johnny Quest.

In the 2000s, his work slowed as he focused on his work as an acting coach and teacher. His last screen appearance was in the 2005 movie Glass Trap, and his final voice work was in the 2009 English-language version of the video game Bayonetta.

Vennera founded, and taught at, Los Angeles’ Renegade Theatre and Film Group, according to the Deadline Story. A trip over to the theatre's Yelp page reveals uniformly glowing reviews of his teaching, and a clear admiration for Vennera from the performers who studied with him.

Vennera is survived by his wife Suzanne Vennera, and his aforementioned daughter, Nicky. Our condolences go out to his family, friends, and collaborators at this difficult time.