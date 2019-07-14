Roswell, New Mexico Showrunner Has Perfect Response to “Storm Area 51” Event

Area 51, a remote detachment of Edwards Air Force Base located in the Nevada Test and Training Range, is infamous for allegations that the base has secretly been hiding proof of extraterrestrial life for decades. In recent days, that infamy has led to a Facebook event entitled “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” in which its suggested that a large group of people are planning to “Naruto run” their way through the base for one purpose “Lets see them aliens.” Now, though, Roswell, New Mexico showrunner Carina Adly MacKenzie has the best response to the raid ever — a request for a schedule change.

If you somehow aren’t familiar, The CW‘s Roswell, New Mexico follows the story of Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason) who returns home to Roswell and discovers that her teenage crush, Max Evans (Nathan Parsons) as well as his sister Isobel Evans-Bracken (Lily Cowles) and friend Michael Guerin (Michael Vlamis) are actually aliens who have kept this as well as their unearthly abilities hidden their entire lives. With Area 51 perceived as having close ties to the real-life Roswell — people believe aliens crashed in Roswell in 1947 and that materials and beings collected from that crash ended up in Area 51 — a raid on the base might have some impact on the show’s upcoming second season.

Sorry for the reschedule but I need you guys to storm Area 51 before, like… August 12. Ish. I’m a quick worker. With enough coffee I think I can revise my season in 3 days based on your findings. — Carina Adly MacKenzie (@cadlymack) July 14, 2019

Now, it’s really important to understand two things. First, the event is clearly a joke. Over 881,000 people have marked that they are participating in this “raid” which seems logistically impossible and the plan is to “Naruto run” into the base as the running form would allow them to “move faster than their bullets” — which is definitely logistically impossible. No one is storming Area 51. It’s also really important to remember that even if some people take this event seriously and do attempt to raid Area 51, with or without the Naruto-style run, they’re going to be met with a show of force by the US Air Force. They’ve made it clear they’re ready to protect the base should people actually attempt a raid.

“[Area 51] is an open training range for the US Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces,” Air Force spokesperson Laura McAndrews said in a statement (via Yahoo). “The US Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets.”

But even with the event being a joke, the idea that the raid could appear in an episode of Roswell, New Mexico is a hilarious and intriguing one. Fans commented on the post that they are hopeful that the raid will make its way into the show’s second season even if just as a joke in passing and given how the series closed out its first season, the levity would be welcome. The season finale saw Max, Isobel, and Michael defeat Noah Bracken (Karan Oberoi), Isobel’s husband who turned out to be a dangerous alien and murderer and is responsible for the death of Liz’s sister, Rosa. With Noah gone and after they discover Rosa’s body in one of the alien pods, Max uses his powers to bring her back to life, killing himself in the process, much to Liz’s devastation.

