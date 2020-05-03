Batwoman: Things Get Complicated in "A Secret Kept From All the Rest" Photos

The CW has released a batch of photos for "A Secret Kept From All the Rest", the nineteenth episode of Batwoman's debut season. The photos largely showcase drama at the Crows headquarters, particularly with regards to Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose), Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy), and Julia Pennyworth (Christina Wolfe). The trio of women have developed a pretty unconventional triangle over the course of the season, with Sophie and Julia recently teaming up together to uncover a conspiracy within the organization. This led to them being put in charge of a new Crows task force together, which will certainly complicate both of their relationships with Kate.

As we know, Kate and Sophie used to date while in military school, and Sophie did briefly consider a relationship with Batwoman (not realizing that the caped crusader is really her ex) earlier this season. Meanwhile, Julia and Kate have previously had a bit of a fling in the past, which was reignited during a recent kiss on the top of the Wayne Enterprises building.

You can check out the synopsis for "A Secret Kept From All the Rest" below, and scroll through to check out the photos from the episode!

"CRACKING THE CODE – When members of Gotham's intelligentsia begin disappearing, Commander Kane (Dougray Scott), Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and the Crows go searching for the newest homicidal threat to the city. In the meantime, Kate (Ruby Rose) is consumed with someone’s betrayal and starts questioning the loyalty of everyone around her just when she needs them most. So when Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) go missing, Batwoman must rely on Mary (Nicole Kang) and a former foe to deploy her rescue mission.

Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) enlists Tommy Elliot (guest star Gabriel Mann) to help acquire an elusive item that her sister also seeks. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy and Kelly Larson."