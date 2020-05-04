Batwoman: Hush Officially Arrives in New "A Secret Kept From All the Rest" Preview

The CW has released an official preview for "A Secret Kept From All the Rest", the nineteenth episode of Batwoman's debut season. Most notably, the teaser showcases the official transformation of Tommy Elliot (Gabriel Mann) into Hush, a bandaged-faced foe who is one of Batman's most fan-favorite villains. In comics, Tommy Elliot/Hush was a doctor and a childhood friend of Bruce Wayne's, but he went down a far darker path than Bruce. When Bruce's parents were murdered, Tommy became resentful of Bruce and his irrational grudge against his former friend only grew over time. In his TV counterpart, Tommy has actually developed an opposite relationship to Bruce, currently idolizing him from inside the walls of Arkham Asylum.

Throughout tonight's episode, Elizabeth Kane/Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Mouse (Sam Littlefield) decided to help Tommy make an escape from Gotham -- and gave him his iconic bandages in the process.

"Alice finds herself in a very different environment going forward," Skarsten told ComicBook.com in March. "She finds herself some new enemies and some new allies. I had a particularly fun time filming her interactions with some new characters in this new environment. You see this more playful side of Alice, outside of her interactions with her family only. That was really fun for me to do. Then, from there, we're going to see Alice start to get really dark."

The episode will also see Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) dealing with the betrayal of someone close to her. This will make matters worse when two of her strongest allies, Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), and Julia Pennyworth (Christina Wolfe), go missing, which will cause her to rely on her stepsister, Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang), who recently revealed that yes, she does know Kate is Batwoman.

You can check out the synopsis for "A Secret Kept From All the Rest" below!

"CRACKING THE CODE – When members of Gotham's intelligentsia begin disappearing, Commander Kane (Dougray Scott), Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and the Crows go searching for the newest homicidal threat to the city. In the meantime, Kate (Ruby Rose) is consumed with someone’s betrayal and starts questioning the loyalty of everyone around her just when she needs them most. So when Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) go missing, Batwoman must rely on Mary (Nicole Kang) and a former foe to deploy her rescue mission.

Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) enlists Tommy Elliot (guest star Gabriel Mann) to help acquire an elusive item that her sister also seeks. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy and Kelly Larson."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "A Secret Kept From All the Rest" will air on May 10th.

