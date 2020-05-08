Batwoman: Season 1 Finale Photos Released

The CW has released a batch of photos for "O, Mouse!" the twentieth and final episode of Batwoman's first season. The photos showcase quite a lot of Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and her "Bat-family" of Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) and Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang), as well as some sort of standoff between Kate and her father, Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott). There's also a new look at Tommy Elliot/Hush (Gabriel Mann), the truly terrifying Batman villain who is set to properly make his debut in this week's episode.

The season is expected to be ending two episodes earlier than originally planned, after essentially every TV series had to shut down production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While it's unclear what note this new season finale will be ending things on, it will certainly be interesting to find out.

You can check out the synopsis for "O, Mouse!" below, and scroll through to check out the photos from the episode!

“SEASON FINALE – When one of Gotham’s former heroes returns to his old stomping grounds to settle a score, both Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Commander Kane (Dougray Scott) find themselves on the defensive. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has uncovered what could finally take down Batwoman, but she is losing hold on her henchman Mouse (guest star Sam Littlefield) and Hush (guest star Gabriel Mann), sending her spiraling into her most wicked self.

Luke (Camrus Johnson) immediately focuses on finding a way to protect Batwoman from Alice, and Mary (Nicole Kang) has a chance to be the sister Kate has needed all along. New information surfaces, forcing Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) to warn Sophie (Meagan Tandy) about the person pulling the strings. And in a final standoff, when Commander Kane refuses to retreat from his war on Batwoman, Kate may find herself more than heartbroken by her father’s choices.

Amanda Tapping directed the episode written by Holly Henderson and Don Whitehead."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "O, Mouse!" will air on May 17th.