Batwoman: Season 1 Finale Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "O, Mouse!", the twentieth and final episode of Batwoman's first season. The episode is expected to play off of tonight's epic twists and turns, including the reveal that Elizabeth Kane/Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has finally found out what can kill Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) -- Kryptonite. Whether or not she finds it (especially given how little of supply of the green rock has been established on Supergirl) is something else entirely, but it's still an epic revelation nonetheless. The episode is set to bring an earlier-than-planned conclusion to the show's debut season, after production was shut down in March due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Still, it sounds like fans of the series can expect some epic surprises - as well as a major cliffhanger going into Season 2.

"It's really a bummer from just a creative point of view. We had these last two episodes written and one of them was ready to be shot, so it was sad in that regard," showrunner Caroline Dries recently told ComicBook.com. "However, I saw the writing on the wall happening with COVID a little bit before we shut down. And I just looked at what we had and I was like, 'You know what? This is going to work out.' We have an awesome last episode, we have a huge cliffhanger, and we have all of these emotional stories that we were able to wrap up. So I feel really, really blessed about how it all happened. And I'm really happy with episode 20 as our finale."

"I'm always challenging the writers. I'm like, 'We need cliffhangers, we need this build.'" Dries continued. "So when I was watching 19, I'm like, 'Oh, it's like always building and teeing things up.' Thank God we did that in episode 20 as well."

You can check out the synopsis for "O, Mouse!" below!

“SEASON FINALE – When one of Gotham’s former heroes returns to his old stomping grounds to settle a score, both Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Commander Kane (Dougray Scott) find themselves on the defensive. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has uncovered what could finally take down Batwoman, but she is losing hold on her henchman Mouse (guest star Sam Littlefield) and Hush (guest star Gabriel Mann), sending her spiraling into her most wicked self.

Luke (Camrus Johnson) immediately focuses on finding a way to protect Batwoman from Alice, and Mary (Nicole Kang) has a chance to be the sister Kate has needed all along. New information surfaces, forcing Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) to warn Sophie (Meagan Tandy) about the person pulling the strings. And in a final standoff, when Commander Kane refuses to retreat from his war on Batwoman, Kate may find herself more than heartbroken by her father’s choices.

Amanda Tapping directed the episode written by Holly Henderson and Don Whitehead."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "O, Mouse!" will air on May 17th.

