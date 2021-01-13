Batwoman: "Prior Criminal History" Photos Released

In a matter of days, fans will get to tune in to a new era of Batwoman, as the hit The CW series returns for Season 2. Audiences are eager to see what the future holds for the series, especially once Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) officially takes over the mantle of Batwoman from Ruby Rose's Kate Kane. To give fans a preview of what's coming next, The CW has released a new batch of photos from the season's second episode, titled "Prior Criminal History". The photos showcase some of the interactions fans can expect in the episode, including a run-in between Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Julia Pennyworth (Christina Wolfe), and Ryan Wilder making her way into the Batcave.

"When Javicia auditioned, it was obvious to everyone watching the tape in like five seconds," showrunner Caroline Dries explained during the show's DC FanDome panel last year. "[It was] over Zoom and I texted somebody on the computer in the chat like 'Oh she gets it!' It just was so clear that Javicia was meant for this role. And then when I talked to her she said, 'You know, I feel like I am Ryan. My friend heard me audition and she was like 'Yo, you are Ryan.'' It just feel like destiny, which is kind of one of the themes of the season."

"And then the other thing she did, which I didn't even see until after I knew she was Batwoman, was she had this athlete reel or athleticism reel, of all of like a montage of all of her [stunt]," Dries added. "One of the things that she did was pushing this giant tire over, with like somersaults. And I was like, 'Oh my gosh, all I needed to do is see you.' I told her 'You had me a tire flip.' She just brings everything, sort of - intellect, emotion, heart, athletics. Everything you know you want in your hero. I think she had to do a really hard thing which is take a role for a script that didn't exist yet. And she was willing to trust us with it. So that's awesome."

You can check out the synopsis for "Prior Criminal History" below, and keep scrolling to check out the photos from the episode!

"DOWNRIGHT BATTY – After her quick spin in the Batgear, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) is back to facing the daily challenges of life as herself. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has a new, devious plan to get the attention of both Gotham and Safiyah (guest star Shivaani Ghai). With Kate still missing and the city in an uprising, Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) are desperate to find a stand in. In a pinch, Ryan dons the suit again and comes face-to-face with Alice for the first time. Back at Crows Headquarters, Sophie and Commander Kane try to uncover who may have had a vendetta against Kate. Carl Seaton directed the episode written by James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash."