Batwoman: Alex Morf Breaks Down Victor Zsasz's Big Batman Connection

✖

Batwoman has already covered quite a lot of ground in the first three episodes of its new season, creating a new and intriguing take on the DC Comics mythos that fans know and love. As Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) fully takes on the mantle of Gotham City's new caped crusader, she's been pitted against some significant Batman rogues -- first Tommy Elliot, who was impersonating Bruce Wayne (Warren Christie) himself, and most recently Victor Zsasz (Alex Morf). Zsasz made his explosive debut in the series' most recent episode, "Bat Girl Magic!", and fans got some major insights into his character and his history in the Arrowverse along the way. Spoilers for Season 2, Episode 3 of Batwoman, "Bat Girl Magic!", below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode saw Ryan Wilder/Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) crossing paths with Zsasz multiple times, after he was contracted by Safiyah Sohail (Shivani Ghai) to kill the people treated with the Desert Rose serum. Because of Ryan's history in Gotham's criminal corners, she and Zsasz were actually familiar with each other, allowing for her to confront him as both herself and as Batwoman. In their final altercation (during which Ryan sported a new Batsuit), the pair began to fight, and Zsasz remarked that he hadn't been challenged like that since fighting Batman, and teases that his interaction with the Dark Knight is a "story for another time."

Admittedly, the idea of the Arrowverse's Batman fighting Zsasz prior to his disappearance from Gotham city is somewhat unsurprising. But considering the fact that nearly all of the onscreen villains introduced on Batwoman thus far have been villains of Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), the idea of having a bonafide Batman rogue on the series definitely is interesting -- something that Morf agreed with while speaking with ComicBook.com about the episode.

"I love that. It's so cool. It gave me a really big sort of hook into the character of what's driving him, what's pushing him forward," Morf explained. "Because I think Victor's a little bit obsessed with pain. I think it's sort of his messed up idea of love, a little bit, that sort of searching for somebody who's capable of destroying him. When that's not there, I think he's a little bit restless. So to me, having that line about Batman helped me to see the potential that I see in Batwoman and what I hope that she's capable of."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.