Batwoman: "It's Best You Stop Digging" Preview Released

✖

Batwoman absolutely hasn't been pulling any punches in its sophomore season, going to some interesting lengths to explore and establish the history of Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie). From the jump, it's been clear that Ryan has a unique mindset for being a hero -- in part so she can avenge the death of her foster mother, who was killed by Alice and her Wonderland Gang. After this week's explosive episode, the series will return in a few weeks with "It's Best You Stop Digging", an episode that will put Ryan's crusade as a hero to the test. The CW has released a preview for "It's Best You Stop Digging", which you can check out below.

The episode is expected to see Ryan debating whether or not to follow Batwoman's "no killing" code, as it directly comes into conflict with whether or not she can avenge her mother. The exact extent of that remains to be seen, but it surely will be an emotional turning point for Ryan as a character.

"She's a person that hurt. She learned all these different martial arts so she can protect herself and her mother, and people that she cares about. And she could do nothing. It's taken right from her, and she could do nothing to save her mother. So I understand the drive. So I will read the script, and I would innately and naturally attack that way," Leslie explained during a virtual press conference earlier this year. "Because if I've been set in that world and that history of being neglected, of my mom being murdered, of her murder going unsolved, and that justice never prevailed, I'm going to have that type of energy and that type of drive every single time I get a chance to avenge her death or save anyone."

"Especially in the beginning part of the season, that's Ryan. She's head-first at everything, and I actually love that about her," Leslie continued. "I love how messy that can come across, because she has to find a way to hone it. She has to find a way to focus. But I think that that's what makes her so special, because she's very authentic. She's very raw. She's very grounded in her beliefs. And really, it's going to take root. It's going to take Mary to show her there's a bigger picture, and sometimes that bigger picture will not involve getting justice for your mother. That's the journey that she has to go on, to be able to forgive, or maybe she doesn't."

You can check out the synopsis for "It's Best You Stop Digging" below!

"CROSSING THE LINE - As Ryan’s (Javicia Leslie) condition worsens, she questions Batwoman’s “no killing” code when she realizes the opportunity to avenge her mother is slipping away. Tatiana (guest star Leah Gibson) fills in the gaps for Alice (Rachel Skarsten) about her time on Coryana and her history with Ocean (guest star Nathan Owens). Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "It's Best You Stop Digging" will air on March 14th.