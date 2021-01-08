Batwoman: New Season 2 Premiere Photos Released

In a little over a week, DC fans will be greeted to the return of The CW's Batwoman. After the series was off the air for the better part of last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the hit show will be returning with some significant fanfare -- especially surrounding its new lead character. Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) is set to be introduced to take on the mantle of Batwoman in Season 2, following the departure of Ruby Rose's Kate Kane. With a lot of hype and speculation surrounding how Ryan will make her debut, The CW has released a new batch of photos from her first episode, "What Happened to Kate Kane."

Leslie's Ryan Wilder is described as likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed, she’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero.

You can check out the official synopsis for "What Happened to Kate Kane" below, and keep scrolling to check out the new photos from the episode!

"GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN -- Kate's friends and family hold on to hope that Kate may still be found, a homeless 25-year-old named Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) stumbles upon Kate's Batsuit. Focused on no longer being a victim, Ryan takes the suit to use as armor and goes rogue in the streets of Gotham, taking out various members of a new gang called the False Face Society. Meanwhile, both Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) launch searches for Kate, Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) grapples with losing yet another family member, Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) struggles with things left unsaid to her first love, and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is furious that someone got to Kate before she could exact her revenge.

At the same time, "Bruce Wayne" (guest star Warren Christie) returns under the pretense of searching for Kate, but the truth is he wants his suit back and it becomes the clash of imposters as "Batwoman" and "Bruce" square off in the action-packed season premiere."

Batwoman Season 2 will premiere on Sunday, January 17th at 8/7c on The CW.