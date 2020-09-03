Batwoman Showrunner Teases Start of Filming for Season 2

✖

The past few months have been pretty unprecedented for The CW's Batwoman, between the COVID-19 pandemic ending the show's first season earlier than planned, and the departure of series star Ruby Rose. When the series returns for its sophomore season, it will be with Javicia Leslie portraying its titular role, as a new character named Ryan Wilder. According to a new tweet from the series' showrunner, we might be getting a little bit closer to seeing that on the small screen. On Wednesday night, showrunner Caroline Dries tweeted that the series will be starting production on Thursday, and that she's "so proud to be part of such a talented group of people."

Tomorrow we start filming season two of #Batwoman. I'm so proud to be part of such a talented group of people. Break a leg!!! — Caroline Dries (@carolinedries) September 3, 2020

Leslie's Ryan Wilder is described as likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed, she’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero.

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show, which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community," Leslie said in a statement when the casting was first announced.

"To be honest with you, I did consider the soap opera version [of recasting Kate Kane] for a hot minute, selfishly, because we had a couple episodes already written, and transition-wise, it would be seamless [since] we already started breaking season 2," Dries said in a previous interview. "But upon further reflection, and [Arrowverse producer] Greg [Berlanti] helped me make this call and he's way smarter than me about this sort of stuff, he's like, 'You know, I think we should just reboot the character in terms of reboot Batwoman as a different character.' Just to also respect everything that Ruby [Rose] put into the Kate Kane character."

Batwoman is expected to return with new episodes in January of 2021.

