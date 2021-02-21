Batwoman: Bevin Bru Teases Ryan and Angelique's "Tricky" Relationship

✖

One of the biggest joys of Batwoman thus far has been discovering the history of Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), the entirely new character who has assumed the series' titular mantle. Last week's episode, "Fair Skin, Blue Eyes", provided one of the most significant examples of that yet, showcasing some pretty complex aspects of Ryan's history. This included the birth of her relationship with her ex-girlfriend, Angelique Martin (Bevin Bru), which began after the pair connected as kids in a Gotham City foster home. Towards the end of the episode, the two of them reunited, despite their relationship previously taking a harrowing turn when Ryan served time in jail for drug possession to cover for Angelique.

Given the fact that Ryan and Angelique are entirely new characters in the DC universe, there's really no telling exactly where their dynamic is going to head next. While speaking to ComicBook.com about the second season, Bru teased that the pair's latest evolution of their relationship will get "a little tricky", especially when juxtaposed with Ryan coming into her own as Batwoman.

"Ryan is definitely taking a turn in her life for the better. Prior to this whole Batwoman thing, I'd say they kind of were equal in a way," Bru revealed. "She went to jail for me to protect me, so she's kind of seen what it's like on the inside, [while] I'm on the outside doing sketchy things. We were kind of in a world where, maybe, [they] could have worked similar at close levels. Now that she's becoming Batwoman -- and of course, I don't know that -- her whole morale, her whole self-worth, her whole evolution has just been jump-started. Whereas Angelique's is still the same."

"Being a foster kid, you don't really have -- at least she didn't, my interpretation, of course, I'm not speaking for every foster kid -- but I don't believe that [Angelique] has a lot of self-worth, and she really holds herself back and down," Bru continued. "We're going to be moving forward with someone who is exponentially growing, which is Ryan, and then someone like Angelique who really has a lot of self-work to do still, because she just hasn't had the chance or the knowledge or the opportunity to do. That is going to be a little tricky. Let's just say that. A little tricky."

Bru also spoke about the origin of Angelique and Ryan's connection, arguing that it will help provide insight into why they are still rekindling their relationship after so many tumultuous events.

"The fact that Ryan shows up and we kind of have that bond over being these somewhat outcasts -- and when you create a bond like that with someone, when you really feel like 'This is the only other person in the universe who gets me, who will be there for me,' that replaces parent's love, that replaces a friend," Bru explained. "It becomes everything. So understanding that, in the background, is going to really inform their relationship and going to help the audience understand why they do keep coming back to each other."

