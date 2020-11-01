Beacon 23 TV Adaptation Gets Series Order

✖

Beacon 23 is officially headed to the small screen. Over the weekend, it was announced that the upcoming television series has been given a series order by Spectrum Originals and AMC, over two years after it was first reported to be commissioned. The series, which is based on Hugh Howey's sci-fi novel of the same name, will be created, executive produced, and showrun by Alphas and The Avengers alum Zak Penn. The series is expected to have its first run on Spectrum Originals, before moving to AMC after a nine-month window.

Set in the darkest recesses of space, Beacon 23 is a suspenseful thriller and love story, where two people are trapped in a lighthouse at the end of the known universe. The franchise began as a series of five short stories written by Howey, which were collected and published into a book in 2015.

Penn is known for co-writing the scripts for X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, The Avengers, Ready Player One, and Free Guy. He will executive produce the series alongside Star Trek: Deep Space Nine showrunner Ira Steven Behr, Katie O'Connell Marsh, and Elisa Ellis.

“The notion of a lighthouse in outer space grabbed me the second I looked at the cover of Hugh Howey’s Beacon 23,” Penn said in a statement. “Once I read all the other pages, I knew I had a story I could translate to another medium. For the past two years, with Hugh’s help and the generous indulgence of our wonderful partners at Spectrum Originals, Platform One Media and AMC, I’ve been able to assemble an incredible group of scientists, astronauts, and many of my ideal collaborators to help create an entire universe for this show. It’s a very exciting project for me, and I’m glad to be working again with Ira Behr, one of the best minds in television, and definitely the best beard."

“Beacon 23 is a series in a class all its own – it’s a thriller, it’s a love story, it’s a character drama, it’s a sci-fi exploration of our own interconnectivity and disconnection, and it’s been beautifully adapted by the brilliant Zak Penn,” Katherine Pope, Head of Spectrum Originals, added. “We have the perfect partners in Platform One Media and AMC to help Zak bring this series to life.”

