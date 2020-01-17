Better Call Saul Renewed for Sixth and Final Season

A month ahead of the show’s fifth season premiere, AMC Networks and Sony Pictures Television have confirmed that the Breaking Bad prequel series Better Call Saul has been renewed for a sixth season! Officially announced at the Television Critics’ Association Press Tour today, the sixth season will begin production at the end of the year to air in 2021. Extended to 13 episodes (up from the usual 10 of seasons past), Better Call Saul season 6 will be the final season for the series. When the series eventually wraps up it will conclude with 63 total episodes, one more than Breaking Bad and its five season run.

“From day one of Better Call Saul my dream was to tell the complete story of our complicated and compromised hero, Jimmy McGill – now AMC and Sony are making that dream come true,” Showrunner and Executive Producer Peter Gould said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more grateful to the fans and critics who are making this journey possible. Next month we start work on the sixth and final season — we’re going to do our damnedest to stick the landing.”

“Greenlighting a prequel to one of the most iconic series in television history is one of the boldest swings that AMC has ever taken. But, thanks to the creative genius of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, it has also been one of the most rewarding,” Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios said. “It has been an absolute joy to collaborate with the extraordinarily talented team on Better Call Saul, which – five seasons in – continues to deliver some of the best storytelling and most beautifully nuanced performances on television today. We congratulate Vince, Peter, our producers, writers and cast on a remarkable run and look forward to sharing this final chapter with fans.”

Better Call Saul Season 5 will debut on AMC with a special two-night premiere event with the first episode of the new season debuting Sunday, February 23 at 10 PM and the second to follow on Monday, February 24 at 9 PM ET. Future episodes will air on Mondays afterward. The official synopsis for the new season simply reads:

“In the 10-epsiode fifth season of Better Call Saul, Jimmy McGill’s (Odenkirk) decision to practice law as “Saul Goodman” creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit.”

Bob Odenkirk stars in the series alongside returning cast members Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian and Tony Dalton.