Better Call Saul Star Reveals Alternate Ending for Series Finale

The Breaking Bad Universe ended this week when the Emmy-nominated spin-off, Better Call Saul, released its final episode. The show followed Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takavic during the events before and after Breaking Bad. In the penultimate episode, Marion (Carol Burnett) learns the truth about Gene's identity and the finale sees him finally being captured. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! After finagling a deal that would only land him seven years in prison, Saul ends up further confessing to his involvement in Walter White's empire and he gets a sentence of over 80 years. The series ends with Saul's ex-wife, Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) showing up at the prison as his lawyer, and they share a touching final moment. After smoking together like they did in the show's first episode, Kim leaves and passes Saul in the yard. He does fingers guns at her, which is something both characters had done previously in the series. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Seehorn revealed they shot different versions of the ending.

"Well, we shot a couple of different iterations -- including ones where she shoots finger guns back at him. It was very small and not animated or with a smile, but still – in the end, Peter decided that it looked too much like they were saying, 'Kim is back in the game,' and we really didn't want to give that impression. That moment between them, to me, is much more about the acknowledgment of their bond, that is still there, and the part of their relationship that was true," Seehorn explained.

"It's very purposely left to interpretation," she added. "Is this him just saying, 'Man, we had a great run and it's okay?' Or is it him saying, 'We're still great together. And we could still do something together. We could still legally do something together.' [Laughs] I took it to mean that he was saying, 'I still believe that we have a relationship.' In whatever capacity that is. Even though the finger guns are representative of the beginning of this horrible downfall scam with Hamlin, for me, in the moment – because he does it in a very different way – it felt like, 'There is still something great about us. Not everything about what we were together is bad. There's something great about the two of us together.' And I took her look to him to be an acknowledgment that it's true, even though she's not ready to say what that means."

