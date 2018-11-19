Netflix Renews ‘Big Mouth’ for Season 3

Big Mouth, Netflix‘s raunchy animated series about the highs, lows, and middles of puberty, is coming back for Season Three.

Netflix today announced that the animated comedy series will be returning for a third season in 2019. Season Two of the series released in October, and apparently it did well enough to secure itself another go. The show stars the voices of Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Jenny Slate, Maya Rudolph, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It had been unclear until now whether the show would be picked up again given the fact that Netflix has officially cancelled the likes of Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and American Vandal in recent weeks. Actual data on Netflix’s viewership metrics basically doesn’t exist, so it’s hard to say exactly what made the company decide to say “yes” to more Big Mouth and “no” to other higher-profile releases.

That isn’t to say Big Mouth is somehow not good. Across the show’s two seasons and 20 episodes, the characters have consistently found themselves in wacky hijinks and over-the-top scenarios, sure, but it’s also explored the implications of abortion, coerced sexual activity, drugs, depression, divorce, first love, shame, and more. There’s even an entire episode about Planned Parenthood.

Fans of the show will be thankful for the renewal given where Season Two left things. While arguably not as much of a cliffhanger as the Season One finale where two of the kids ran away, the final episode of Season Two opened up an entirely new world — literally — and changed how the mythology of the show and its Hormone Monsters function on a fundamental level.

Big Mouth Season One and Season Two are now available to stream on Netflix. The third season is set to release at some point in 2019.