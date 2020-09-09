Black-ish Spinoff Old-ish Being Developed With Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis

✖

ABC's Black-ish franchise might be headed into a whole new direction. According to a new report from Variety, the network is confirmed to be developing a new spinoff series of Black-ish, titled, Old-ish. The new spinoff will follow Earl "Pops" Johnson (Laurence Fishburne) and Ruby Johnson (Jenifer Lewis). The spinoff will be written and executive produced by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris via the Khalabo Ink Society. Producers on the series will also include Fishburne, Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, Helen Sugland, and E. Brian Dobbins. Lewis will serve as a producer.

The project would follow Ruby and Earl as they give love a second chance. When they move to a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood of Los Angeles, they’ll meet characters who represent the old and new faces of the community as they try to make it work as a married couple again.

If it gets picked up for series, Old-ish will be the third Black-ish spinoff to arrive since the show's 2014 debut. The first was 2018's Grown-ish, a Freeform series that follows the college adventures of Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi). Mixed-ish premiered in the fall of 2019, following the unconventional childhood of Rainbow "Bow" Johnson (Tracee Ellis Ross).

Old-ish would mark a return to ABC for Barris, who previously pivoted over to Netflix with the series #blackAF. Earlier this year, Barris teased in an interview to Deadline that he would be developing another show in the "-ish universe", one that would have an interesting relationship with his Netflix deal.

"We’re brewing it, yeah. It’s something I’m really super excited about," Barris revealed. "Yeah, we’re brewing it, and hopefully it gets done, and adds to that world in a really special way.

"[It's] not [complicated] if I stay, contractually if I stay within that world," Barris explained. "No. It’s actually sometimes a little bit nicer to go and do network television because it’s a little bit freeing in a different kind of way because you get to tell different kinds of stories."

What do you think of ABC developing another Black-ish spinoff? Will you be checking out Old-ish? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!