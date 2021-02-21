Black Lightning: The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Three Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Three" the upcoming third episode of Black Lightning's fourth and final season. Thus far this season we've seen the Pierce family deal with the challenges and fallout from last season's Markovian war as well as the battle with the ASA with many of those challenges being personal. Jefferson (Cress Williams) is struggling with his grief, Anissa (Nefessa Williams) is dealing with her girlfriend remaining in a coma, Jennifer (China Anne McClain) is trying to figure out life having embraced her powers, and Lynn (Christine Adams) is still dealing with her addiction as well as her family seemingly falling apart. In the upcoming episode, things don't appear to be getting much better -- and from the looks of the photos, things may be getting even more tense.

"I think I just wanted to go back to dealing with the family. We had ended on such a broad note of ending the Markovian war," Akil recently told Entertainment Weekly about the trauma being explored in season 4. "I wanted to then go back to the family and see what trauma looks like and how do you go about healing yourself. If you remember, Jefferson is depressed because his daughters have killed people, his wife has killed in people in this war, and he feels like he's let them down and it's his responsibility."

You can check out the synopsis for the episode below and then read on for the photos.

BREAKING POINT -- Jefferson (Cress Williams) is feeling even more lost after a frustrating therapy session. Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) continues to care for a still comatose Grace (Chantal Thuy). Lastly, Lynn (Christine Adams) has a breakthrough. China Anne McClain, James Remar, Marvin Jones III, and Jordan Calloway also star. The episode was written by Brusta Brown & John Mitchell Todd and directed by Salim Akil.

Black Lightning airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.