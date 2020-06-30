The CW's Black Lightning Finally Gets a Funko POP

✖

The titular hero of The CW's Black Lightning is finally getting his own Funko Pop! On Wednesday, Funko took to Twitter to share several of their SDCC 2020 Reveals, including their Pop! Heroes: DC Super Heroes offerings which feature Ra's al Ghul and Cyborg Superman in addition to Black Lightning. Of the trio, the Black Lightning Pop! is the most limited. Per the announcement, the Black Lightning figure is limited to 3000 pieces, making it likely the most difficult to get of the group.

A Black Lightning Pop! is something that fans of The CW series have been asking for ever since the show's debut, so the reveal that Funko has finally come up with one for San Diego Comic-Con 2020 -- which was canceled in favor of an online event as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic -- is exciting. However, fans aren't thrilled that such an eagerly anticipated Pop! is the most limited, something that fans made note of in comments as they celebrated the reveal and expressed concern over its highly limited number.

Black Lightning getting his own Pop! comes at an interesting time for the DC hero. When Black Lightning debuted on The CW, the series was set in a world separate from the rest of the network's DC-inspired superhero shows collectively known as the Arrowverse -- Arrow, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl. At the time, it seemed like Black Lightning would continue to defend his city of Freeland apart from the larger Arrowverse, but that changed during the 2019-2020 television season. Thanks to the Arrowverse crossover "Crisis on Infinite Earths" which saw the Multiverse destroyed only to be recreated with the lost Earths part of one Earth-Prime, Black Lightning's world was merged with the main Arrowverse continuity.

That merge also saw Black Lightning set up as part of the Arrowverse's new heroic team. The end of "Crisis" saw Black Lightning among the heroes who came together to establish a sort of base of operations where they can all come together again any time the world is in danger again -- complete with a large round table set with chairs bearing each of their heroic emblems. With Black Lightning poised to be an important part of the Arrowverse going forward, the hero getting his own Pop! just feels that much more fitting.

As for Comic-Con@Home, the event will kick off on Wednesday, July 22nd as a free virtual event and will feature panels and presentations on comics, gaming, tv, film, and more.

“For the first time in our 50-year history, we are happy to welcome virtually anyone from around the globe,” said SDCC spokesperson David Glanzer. “Though stay-at-home conditions makes this a very difficult time, we see this as an opportunity to spread some joy and strengthen our sense of community.”

