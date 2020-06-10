Comic-Con Announces Free Online Event

✖

Fans won't be able to flock to San Diego Comic-Con this year as they have in the past due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't mean you won't have the chance to enjoy the Comic-Con festivities virtually. Comic-Con previously teased that they would be setting up something called Comic-Con@Home, a virtual event that fans could participate in that would feature panels, giveaways, news, etc, and now they've revealed all the details on the event. Comic-Con@Home will kick off on Wednesday, July 22nd, and will include panels and presentations on comics, gaming, tv, film, and more, as well as activities like a Masquerade and gaming competitions. You'll also be able to print your badges so you can display them proudly, and the best news is that all of it is completely free, and there are no limits on who can attend.

“For the first time in our 50-year history, we are happy to welcome virtually anyone from around the globe,” said SDCC spokesperson David Glanzer. “Though stay-at-home conditions makes this a very difficult time, we see this as an opportunity to spread some joy and strengthen our sense of community.”

We're hoping to get a full rundown on what panels and presentations are in store for fans, and we'll keep you posted as we learn more. In the meantime, you can check out the full press release for the event below.

"San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC), the organizers behind the annual comics and pop culture convention Comic-Con, today shared details for an initiative in the works, Comic-Con@Home, an online event that will combine aspects of the convention experience with the comforts of home. Circumstances involving the COVID-19 pandemic and California’s restrictions against large gatherings have forced SDCC to cancel their 2020 international celebration that brings fans and professionals from all over the world to San Diego.

Comic-Con@Home was first teased in early May with a short video announcement and a promise of details to come. Pop culture enthusiasts will note that this initiative joins the Comic-Con Museum’s virtual endeavor, Comic-Con Museum@Home, already ongoing. Although conditions prevent celebrating in person, the show, as they say, must go on. With Comic-Con@Home, SDCC hopes to deliver the best of the Comic-Con experience and a sense of its community to anyone with an internet connection and an interest in all aspects of pop culture. Plans for Comic-Con@Home include an online Exhibit Hall complete with everyone’s favorite exhibitors offering promotions, specials, and limited-edition products unique to the celebration.

As well, Comic-Con@Home promises exclusive panels and presentations about comics, gaming, television, film, and a wide variety of topics from publishers, studios, and more. As if that weren’t enough, Comic-Con@Home will also have a Masquerade, gaming, and many other activities in which fans can participate from their own homes. Although Comic-Con@Home will provide badges for fans to print and wear proudly, all aspects of the initiative are free and there are no limits to how many can attend.

Comic-Con@Home will be held on the same dates as the previously canceled Comic-Con, July 22-26, 2020, and online attendees are encouraged to use the official #ComicConAtHome hashtag to be included in the virtual activities. Organizers and participating entities will begin providing additional details in announcements leading up to the event. Interested fans are encouraged to check Toucan, the official Comic-Con and WonderCon blog, SDCC’s website and social channels, and the official channels of their favorite pop culture creators in the weeks to come."

