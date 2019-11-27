Black Lightning Star Cress Williams Hopes for More Arrowverse Crossovers After “Crisis on Infinite Earths”

The upcoming Arrowverse crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will give fans of The CW’s DCTV shows something they’ve wanted for years: the appearance of Black Lightning alongside Green Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and the rest of the Arrowverse heroes in the multi-show events. It’s something that has been teased in promos for the event and photos, getting fans excited to finally see the electric hero take his place with the others. It’s also something that, if Black Lightning star Cress Williams has his say, won’t be a one-off, either. Williams would like for there to be more crossovers in his future.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Williams said that he definitely wants to rejoin the other actors and heroes in the future.

“I hope it’s not a one-off thing,” Williams said. “[Actors] wanted to come to Freeland, and I definitely want to come back to them.”

Given that special effort went into involving Black Lightning in “Crisis”, it sounds like there might be real hope for more team ups in the future. According to “Crisis” executive producer Marc Guggenheim, the character has a significant part in the event, and it is one that elevated things to another level.

“The crossover was not originally designed around him,” Guggenheim revealed, citing the fact that Black Lightning films in Atlanta, while the Arrowverse shows primarily film in Vancouver. “Once we did that, it felt like we had elevated the crossover to another level. Black Lightning’s in it much more than we ever anticipated, and he’s in it in a very significant way. That’s something we worked very closely with the team at Black Lightning because the attitude among all of us, but I don’t want to speak for Black Lightning folks, was if we’re going to bring Black Lightning into the crossover, it can’t just be for a cameo. It has to be in a way that feels significant while still, of course, dealing with our time and space limitations.”

In the comics, Crisis on Infinite Earths centered on a battle between the combined superheroes (and even some villains) of the DC multiverse and an immortal, cosmic threat known as the Anti-Monitor. Like The Monitor, the Anti-Monitor will be played by LaMonica Garrett in the Arrowverse. As the Anti-Monitor destroys realities, he replaces their positive matter energy with antimatter, growing his own power and sphere of influence. He was eventually stopped by the sacrifices of several heroes, including The Flash and Supergirl, as well as the merging of multiple universes to save reality by becoming a single, unified timeline. Fans have long wondered whether the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” might bring Supergirl and even Black Lightning to Earth-1, where the rest of the series take place. The crossover will also feature guest appearances by Tom Welling as Clark Kent, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, John Wesley Shipp as the Flash of Earth-90, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, and Ashley Scott as The Huntress.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.