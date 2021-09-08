Original Blue's Clues Host Steve Returns With Special Message for Show's 25th Anniversary
Steve Burns has returned to Blue's Clues (momentarily) in what is sure to be one of the most viral videos you'll see this year. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the hit Nickelodeon show, the official Nick Jr. account shared a new video from Burns himself Tuesday afternoon. Throughout the course of the two-minute video, Burns recalls leaving the show to pursue other opportunities.
In the feel-good video, Burns applauds the audiences with how much they've accomplished and changed since we've seen him last. As of this writing, the mega-viral video has 5.2 million views.
You can see the clip below.
So about that time Steve went off to college… #BluesClues25 pic.twitter.com/O8NOM2eRjy— Nick Jr. (@nickjr) September 7, 2021
Burns initially left the show in 2002, having appeared in over 100 episodes in six years.
Keep scrolling to see what grown-up Blue's Clues fans are saying of Steve's return.
Me when I saw Steve message from Blues Clues trending. pic.twitter.com/yfznJ5OqoA— ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) September 7, 2021
Me: Parasocial relationships can be extremely problematic.
Steve from Blues Clues tells me he's proud of me: pic.twitter.com/fiCy5GNuGN— Deej Storer (@DnDeej) September 7, 2021
Blues Clues Steve is proud of me and says i still look good so you can't tell me SHIT for the rest of the week— Lil Nas Ash (@adashtra) September 7, 2021
Opening up the Blues Clues trend and Steve telling us he’d never forgotten us had all of our asses like this pic.twitter.com/Vu5JA5pIOC— tangerine (@arandomtangy) September 7, 2021
Therapist: “How are you this week?”
Me: “Steve came back to Blues Clues and now I’m an emotional wreck.”
Therapist: *Pulls out handy dandy notebook* https://t.co/5v1ZgIjXjv— Connor Dunning (@CDunning929) September 7, 2021
when blues clues steve still calls me his friend after all these years pic.twitter.com/IfFgOqszlU— charlie ★ (@zooko7) September 7, 2021
//I am 25. I grew up with Blues Clues. This means so much to me, today as an adult struggling with adult life. Thank you so much Steve, I never forgot you either. https://t.co/8vkBoFVN4E— 🍷 𝐻𝑒𝓁𝓁'𝓈 𝒟𝒾𝓋𝒶🍷 (@DivaCyanide) September 7, 2021
