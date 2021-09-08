Original Blue's Clues Host Steve Returns With Special Message for Show's 25th Anniversary

Steve Burns has returned to Blue's Clues (momentarily) in what is sure to be one of the most viral videos you'll see this year. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the hit Nickelodeon show, the official Nick Jr. account shared a new video from Burns himself Tuesday afternoon. Throughout the course of the two-minute video, Burns recalls leaving the show to pursue other opportunities.

In the feel-good video, Burns applauds the audiences with how much they've accomplished and changed since we've seen him last. As of this writing, the mega-viral video has 5.2 million views.

You can see the clip below.

So about that time Steve went off to college… #BluesClues25 pic.twitter.com/O8NOM2eRjy — Nick Jr. (@nickjr) September 7, 2021

Burns initially left the show in 2002, having appeared in over 100 episodes in six years.

Keep scrolling to see what grown-up Blue's Clues fans are saying of Steve's return.