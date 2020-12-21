The Book of Boba Fett Announced as New Star Wars Series on Disney+

✖

There was quite a lot of confusion at the end of Star Wars: The Mandalorian's second season, as the post-credits scene revealed that the Book of Boba Fett would be arriving in December 2021, the same time Mando Season 3. Some folks wondered if those two things were one in the same. Could Boba Fett be taking over as THE Mandalorian in the third season, making the show more of an anthology? A couple of days later we have an official answer. Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett will be its own series.

Disney+ confirmed that the Boba Fett spinoff would be a standalone affair on Monday morning, ahead of an appearance by the executive producers on Good Morning America. The tweet from the streaming service revealed the official logo for the new series, and confirmed that Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau would be executive producing alongside Robert Rodriguez, who directed one of Boba Fett's Mandalorian episodes.

The Book of Boba Fett, a new Original Series, starring Temuera Morrison and @MingNa Wen and executive produced by @Jon_Favreau, @Dave_Filoni, and Robert @Rodriguez, set within the timeline of #TheMandalorian, is coming to #DisneyPlus Dec. 2021. pic.twitter.com/vAoPWpxquq — Disney+ (@disneyplus) December 21, 2020

The tweet not only confirms The Book of Boba Fett as a separate series, but also which two Mandalorian stars will be leading the charge. As expected, Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen will be starring in The Book of Boba Fett as the titular bounty hunter and Fennec Shand, respectfully. If you recall, Fennec Shand was left for dead in the first season of The Mandalorian, only to be rescued by Boba Fett, so the two are now loyal allies.

This all means that, despite what some folks might be saying on social media, The Mandalorian is not some strange kind of anthology series. Season 3 won't be following a different Mandalorian character. Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin is going to be starring in the third season of the series, which will be released right after The Book of Boba Fett.

Are you looking forward to seeing The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ next December? Which of the Mandalorian spinoffs are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments!

