Orphan Black: Echoes Teaser Reveals New Footage

The Orphan Black universe will soon be back on television, with new episodes of the spinoff series Orphan Black: Echoes arriving next month. The series, which is set in the same universe of the beloved BBC series Orphan Black, has already intrigued fans with its promotional material thus far.

Before Echoes makes its debut, the official Orphan Black social media account has shared a brief glimpse of the series. In the video, fans can catch a brief new glimpse at Lucy (Krysten Ritter), the new protagonist of Echoes. She can be seen doing some seemingly mundane activities, before she is shaken by a vision of a bloody knife falling onto a floor. It remains to be seen exactly how Lucy and her visions connect to the world of Orphan Black, and to the controversial cloning program introduced in the original series.

What Is Orphan Black: Echoes About?



Orphan Black: Echoes follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Krysten Ritter will star as Lucy, a woman who has an unimaginable origin story and is trying to find her place in the world. Anna Fishko will serve as showrunner and writer of Orphan Black: Echoes, while series co-creator John Fawcett will return as an executive producer and director. The series also stars Keeley Hawes, Amanda Fix, and Avon Jogia.

"I also appreciate that it's an existing franchise," Ritter previously said of working on the show. "There's so much TV; it's so hard to launch new shows, and this is a cool opportunity to do this next installation in the franchise. It's wildly different. There are going to be Easter eggs, but it's really a completely new story, new everything. But the first one was so good; it's a really interesting, cool world to walk into."

Will There Be Other Orphan Black Spinoffs?

Last year, Boat Rocker Studios president of kids and family Jon Rutherford teased what fans can expect from Echoes, and also revealed that it is "100% our goal" to create even more spinoff series, especially if the first spinoff proves successful.

"We see this as a first instalment in the new universe and AMC shares our vision," Rutherford explained. "It has a lot of experience in this area with franchises like The Walking Dead and Breaking Bad."

"There has always been strong interest in going back into the Orphan Black universe on both sides [AMC and Boat Rocker], but it was about finding the right creative dynamic to take the franchise forward," Rutherford said elsewhere in the interview. "There are several different paths it could have gone down, but Anna's solution is the perfect starting point to continue the story."

Orphan Black: Echoes will premiere on Sunday, June 23rd on AMC, AMC+, and BBC America.