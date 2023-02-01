Booster Gold: Everybody Thinks Chris Pratt's Going to Be Cult Hero
Booster Gold is about to become a part of the foundation that hoists the DC Universe high. DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran have already confirmed they're in talks with an actor to play the role, one that many think may end up being Guardians of the Galaxy lead Chris Pratt.
Gunn previously said he'd likely work with some actors from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise in his new role atop DC Studios but other than that, there's been no official indication that Pratt is even up for the role. Still, that's not stopping fans from speculating their hearts away, enough so the actor and character became trending topics on Twitter Tuesday evening.
Absolutely no way Chris Pratt isn’t Booster Gold— Carson🚦 (@CarsonWord1) January 31, 2023
So when does Chris Pratt get announced as Booster Gold? #DCStudios— Mike Zero (@iMikeZero) January 31, 2023
Chris Pratt as Booster Gold would be incredible— Doctor All Father Hulk (@SHIELDAgent56) February 1, 2023
Chris Pratt as Booster Gold would be a based casting. He looks the part and has the right presence. AND he's getting old, which would make Booster being an older loser even more funny. pic.twitter.com/GFCU8Sfcti— toonraider (@ToonRaidercx) February 1, 2023
So Chris Pratt is totally going to be Booster Gold right? pic.twitter.com/VN1gSRQIKF— Mike Messina (@mikeamessina) January 31, 2023
Chris Pratt is going to be Booster Gold 🙃— imRobert ✊🏾 (@allhailroberto) February 1, 2023
Chris Pratt for Booster Gold 🔥 #DCUChapterOne #DCUStudios pic.twitter.com/TR0DW5zlqd— themarvelousmarc (@Marc53295108) February 1, 2023
Booster Gold has yet to set a release date.