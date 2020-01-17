NBC Peacock Reveals First Look at Brave New World TV Series

On Thursday, NBC revealed the first official details surrounding Peacock, the network’s upcoming streaming platform. During a video presentation, as well as a lengthy series of tweets, fans got their first look at what classic and new programming is set to be featured on Peacock, ranging from iconic sitcoms to new originals. One of the most highly-anticipated entries is Brave New World, a live-action adaptation of the iconic Aldous Huxley novel. To celebrate, Peacock revealed a first-look promotional photo from the series, which appears to feature Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay).

Question everything. Especially utopia. Get ready for the all-new #PeacockTV original #BraveNewWorld, based on the legendary novel. pic.twitter.com/ogRhK1yVLU — Peacock (@peacockTV) January 16, 2020

Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Brown Findlay) have only ever known a rigid social order, a perfect pharmaceutical called Soma, and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex.

Curious to explore life beyond the strictures of their society, the two New Worlders embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich), who escapes with them back to New London. The arrival of John, a subversive outsider, in the New World, threatens to disrupt the stability of New London’s utopian society.

Brave New World will also star Hannah John-Kamen, Kylie Bunbury, Demi Moore, Sen Mitsuji, Joseph Morgan, and Nina Sosanya. The series will be written by Brian Taylor, Grant Morrison, and David Weiner, the latter of whom who will serve as executive producers, alongside Black Mirror: San Junipero‘s Owen Harris and Amblin TV’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

While Brave New World has been adapted into several TV movies over the years, a modern-day adaptation of the novel has been long-gestating. The series was initially put into development at SYFY in 2015, before getting legs at USA Network and then eventually going to Peacock.

