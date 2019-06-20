Brave New World TV Series Adds Hannah John-Kamen, Kylie Bunbury, and More

USA's Brave New World just got a little it bigger. A new report from Deadline reveals that Hannah John-Kamen, Kylie Bunbury, Sen Mitsuji, Joseph Morgan, and Nina Sosanya have been added to the upcoming series. The five will join Downton Abbey's Jessica Brown-Findlay as Lenina Crowe, Solo: A Star Wars Story's Alden Ehrenreich as John the Savage, and Game of Thrones' Harry Lloyd as Bernard Marx.

John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp, Killjoys) will play Willhelmina "Helm" Watson, a hedonistic artist and New London's premier maker of "Feelies". Bunbury (Pitch, Game Night) will be playing Frannie, Lenina's best friend, a Beta Plus who embraces her conditioning and New London's social order.

Mitsuji (Altered Carbon, Origin) will play Henry Foster, an Alpha Plus in every way, who works alongside Bernard as a counselor at The Bureau of Stability. Morgan (The Originals, Animal Kingdom) will portray CJack60, an Epsilon relegated to physical, tedious jobs, who is deeply impacted after witnessing a horrifying incident.

Sosanya (Good Omens, Killing Eve) plays Mustafa Mond, a World Controller who is responsible for maintaining New London's social structure and utopian promise.

Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx (Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Brown Findlay) have only ever known a rigid social order, a perfect pharmaceutical called Soma, and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex. Curious to explore life beyond the strictures of their society, the two New Worlders embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard (Lloyd) and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Ehrenreich), who escapes with them back to New London. The arrival of John, a subversive outsider, in the New World, threatens to disrupt the stability of New London's utopian society.

The series will be written by Brian Taylor, Grant Morrison, and David Weiner, the latter of whom who will serve as executive producers, alongside Black Mirror: San Junipero's Owen Harris, and Amblin TV's Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. Harris will direct the pilot and serve as executive producer, and Taylor will executive produce the first episode.

"Look, it all comes down to the material. I don't really care about genre," Taylor told ComicBook.com in a previous interview. "It can be a comedy, a horror movie, a love story, a superhero movie, a Western. The genre doesn't really matter to me, it's just got to be fresh, interesting material."

While Brave New World has been adapted into several TV movies over the years, a modern-day adaptation of the novel has been long-gestating. The series was initially put into development at SYFY in 2015, with Morrison and Taylor brought on to the project a year later.

What do you think of Brave New World's latest cast members? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!