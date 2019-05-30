Jessica Brown Findlay Cast in Brave New World TV Series

Jessica Brown Findlay is officially headed into a Brave New World. According to a new report from Deadline, Brown Findlay has been cast as Lenina Crowne in USA Network’s upcoming television adaptation of the iconic Aldous Huxley novel.

Lenina Crowne is a Beta Plus Hatchery worker, who has begun to question her position within the strict social strata of the New World. Brown Findlay is known for her role as Lady Sybil Crawley in Downton Abbey, as well as appearances in Harlots, Black Mirror, and Misfits.

Brown Findlay is just the latest familiar face to join the show’s cast, alongside Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s Alden Ehrenreich and Game of Thrones‘ Harry Lloyd.

Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx (Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Brown Findlay) have only ever known a rigid social order, a perfect pharmaceutical called Soma, and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex. Curious to explore life beyond the strictures of their society, the two New Worlders embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard (Lloyd) and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Ehrenreich), who escapes with them back to New London. The arrival of John, a subversive outsider, in the New World, threatens to disrupt the stability of New London’s utopian society.

The series will be written by Brian Taylor, Grant Morrison, and David Weiner, the latter of whom who will serve as executive producers, alongside Black Mirror: San Junipero‘s Owen Harris, and Amblin TV’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. Harris will direct the pilot and serve as executive producer, and Taylor will executive produce the first episode.

“Look, it all comes down to the material. I don’t really care about genre,” Taylor told ComicBook.com in a previous interview. “It can be a comedy, a horror movie, a love story, a superhero movie, a Western. The genre doesn’t really matter to me, it’s just got to be fresh, interesting material.”

While Brave New World has been adapted into several TV movies over the years, a modern-day adaptation of the novel has been long-gestating. The series was initially put into development at SYFY in 2015, with Morrison and Taylor brought on to the project a year later.

