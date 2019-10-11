Netflix Releases Breaking Bad: The Ballad of Jesse Pinkman Music Video

And now, The Ballad of Jesse Pinkman pic.twitter.com/iBp6LTlhxS — Netflix US (@netflix) October 11, 2019

To celebrate the release of the Breaking Bad sequel film El Camino, Netflix has released the above music video, “The Ballad of Jesse Pinkman,” in which the character’s dialogue throughout the series has been converted into lyrics to help recap the events of the original show. The video is clearly meant to be taken in jest, as it depicts a number of horrible events that Jesse’s character suffered through due to his involvement in the cooking and distribution of crystal meth with Walter White in the series. Check out the video above and watch El Camino on Netflix now.

The Netflix Television Event El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie reunites fans with Jesse Pinkman (Emmy-winner Aaron Paul). In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. This gripping thriller is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad. The movie is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Aaron Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Breaking Bad concluded in 2013 and depicted some pretty definitive fates for various characters, with Jesse being able to survive his partnership with Walter. Series creator Vince Gilligan recently revealed that the reason the development of the film was largely kept under wraps was due to his uncertainty of whether he would ever do anything with the project.

“I didn’t really tell anybody about it, because I wasn’t sure I would ever do anything with it,” Gilligan shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “But I started thinking to myself, ‘What happened to Jesse?’ You see him driving away. And to my mind, he went off to a happy ending. But as the years progressed, I thought, ‘What did that ending — let’s just call it an ending, neither happy, nor sad — what did it look like?’”

Fans didn’t have to wait too long after the ending of Breaking Bad to return to the world of the series, as Better Call Saul debuted in 2015, depicting the adventures of Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman prior to his meeting Walter and Jesse in that series. Much like Breaking Bad before it, Better Call Saul has been earning critical acclaim over the course of its four seasons, despite the subject matter not always matching the intensity of its predecessor.

