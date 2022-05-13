Bruce MacVittie, The Sopranos Star, Dead at 65

✖

Actor Bruce MacVittie has died at the age of 65. The New York Times confirmed the details after a conversation with his wife Carol Ochs. The Sopranos star died in a Manhattan hospital over the weekend. At the time of writing, the cause of death is unreported. Fans of television drama remember his stints on the HBO mega-hit and appearances on Sex and the City. A generation that had no idea that "Prestige TV" was going to take over the pop culture landscape met Danny Scalercio on The Sopranos and his legend continued to grow. Broadcast mainstays like As The World Turns and Law & Order also saw him grace the screen. From there, he would work consistently for decades.

Al Pacino, who MacVittie served as an understudy in American Buffalo back in 1983, said to The Times, "I loved Bruce MacVittie. His performances were always glistening and crackling; a heart and a joy to watch. He was the embodiment of the struggling actor in New York City, and he made it work. We will miss him."

Here's how his personal website described his film career: "Beginning in 1981, in Bruce has appeared in many films working with acclaimed directors such as Francis Coppola in The Cotton Club, Oliver Stone in Born on the Forth of July and The Doors, Clint Eastwood in Million Dollar Baby, and Ridley Scott in Hannibal."

"Bruce has guest starred in numerous television shows beginning with Barney Miller in 1981 and including 10 episodes in the Law and Order franchise, Danny Scalercio, the juror responsible for Uncle Junior's acquittal in The Sopranos, and Alan Miller, Miranda's philandering date in Sex and the City. Bruce co-starred along with Stanley Tucci, Michael Beach, and Ron Ryan in the first television series employing hand held camera, The Street, shooting 40 episodes in as many days on the cold streets of Newark, NJ in 1981. Other series recurring roles include Waterfront, Black Donnellys, and Close to Home."

"Favorite roles include Vinnie in the original Stonewall directed by Nigel Finch, Cluck in Hi Life directed by Roger Hedden, Lonelyhearts directed by Todd Robinson and the murderer of Alec Baldwin's Clarence in Looking for Richard directed by Al Pacino," the site concluded.

Our thoughts and prayers are with MacVittie's family and friends at this time.