Buffy The Vampire Slayer Star Nicholas Brendon Charged With Domestic Violence

Buffy The Vampire star Nicholas Brendon was arrested back in 2017, and now he’s being charged with felony corporal injury to a spouse. The charge was filed by the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office (via TMZ), and if he’s convicted on that charge it carries with it a sentence of up to 4 years in state prison. The District Attorney also included a notice in the filing that says they plan on revealing other evidence of past domestic violence, and it seems they will pursue those whether the victim of this incident testifies at trial.

The initial charge stems from an event on October 12, 2017, between Brendon and a woman at a Palm Springs hotel. The two were at the bar when she got up to head to their room, where the report says Brendon pulled her back down by her arm. When she went to get up again, he pulled her down by her hair. A hotel employee called the cops after that and Brendon was arrested.

Brendon is most known for playing the role of Xander Harris in Buffy The Vampire Slayer. He played the role throughout the show’s entire run from 1997 to 2003,a time period that saw the show canceled on WB and then revived on UPN. Since then Brendon has starred in a number of projects, including a run from 2007 to 2014 on Criminal Minds.

Things have been pretty rough over the past few years for Brendon in regards to police and the law, as back in 2015 there were two incidents of where cops had to arrest him. Those weren’t domestic violence-related though, as those incidents had to do with intoxication in hotel rooms he was staying in.

We’ll keep you posted on any further developments.

