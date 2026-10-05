Buffy’s Franchise Lore Got a Major Expansion 27 Years Ago, And It Led to Some of the Best Characters

It has been 27 years since Buffy the Vampire Slayer added to its lore in a way that helped the franchise introduce some of its best characters. In the beginning, Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a 1992 movie, written by Joss Whedon and directed by Fran Rubel Kuzui, with Kristy Swanson starring as Buffy Summers. Five years later, Whedon brought the story to the small screen, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer premiered on TV in 1997. After three seasons, things changed on the show with Buffy graduating and Angel leaving for Los Angeles, and this not only changed the main show, but it also expanded the Buffyverse in some amazing ways.

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On October 5, 1999, Angel premiered on The WB, and it expanded the Buffyverse into a new city with a new format. It also introduced some of the best characters to ever appear in the Buffyverse and, in many ways, was superior to Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Angel Premiered 27 Years Ago & Redefined the Buffyverse

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Buffy the Vampire Slayer Season 3 ended with the two-part “Graduation Day” storyline, where Buffy graduated from high school, saved Sunnydale from the evil Mayor, and then said goodbye to Angel, who decided to leave Sunnydale to help make Buffy’s life easier in the long run. While this seemed like a goodbye to one of Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s best characters, it was just a way to spin off David Boreanaz’s vampire with a soul into his own solo series. Buffy the Vampire Slayer Season 3 aired its finale on July 13, 1999 (delayed because of the Columbine shooting), and the first episode of Angel arrived just under three months later.

The premiere episode, “City Of,” changed everything about the format of the series. Instead of the high school drama that permeated Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel was a pure urban fantasy series, with Angel taking on the role of a private investigator running Angel Investigations alongside another Buffy alum in Cordelia (Charisma Carpenter) and a half-demon named Doyle (Glenn Quinn). This series went a long way in redeeming Cordelia’s character, turning her from the mean girl turned ally on Buffy into a fully realized and powerful hero in her own right on Angel.

As for Doyle, he was a huge fan favorite from the start, a half-demon who has visions sent to him by the Powers That Be about people that Angel needs to save in Los Angeles. However, fans shouldn’t have latched onto Doyle so hard because the character died in the ninth episode. There were plans for him to return in some way later, but sadly, Quinn died in real life, just three years after his character died on the series.

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Also introduced in the first episode was one of the best recurring villains in the Buffyverse, with Christian Kane starring as Lindsey McDonald, one of the only characters to debut in the premiere who made it all the way to the finale. In some fun trivia, Josh Holloway from Lost had a small cameo role here as a vampire. However, the best was still to come. Over the seasons, the show was stacked with great characters who surpassed most of Buffy’s late-season additions. Alexis Denisof moved from Buffy to Angel as Wesley Wyndham-Pryce, and he enjoyed the best improvement of any character who made the jump, even more so than Cordelia. New characters included J. August Richards as Charles Gunn, Amy Acker as Fred Burkle, and Andy Hallett as Lorne, all three of whom became massive fan favorites and gave Angel one of the best casts on fantasy television.

Angel Remains Better Than Buffy the Vampire Slayer in Many Ways

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In the end, the detective nature of Angel and its incredible cast of characters made it a better series than Buffy the Vampire Slayer when both shows were on the air. While nothing really beats the first three seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer in quality storytelling, the rise of Angel played out at the same time as the plateauing Buffy, and the spinoff told better stories, had better characters, and delivered better action than the original series. While Buffy remained the more successful show, Angel was the better show in terms of quality. That is what made it so heartbreaking when Buffy got a fitting conclusion, and Whedon was forced to rush through Angel’s final season.

The last season of Angel only got made because Whedon agreed to bring in Spike (James Marsters), and even though he had to rush things to an end, the final episode of Angel still delivered a fitting conclusion to the series. While there are many people who hated the open-ended finale, it was still a perfect moment, with Angel and his surviving allies standing to face the oncoming apocalypse, showing that the fight never ends.

What was your favorite Buffyverse series, the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer or its spinoff Angel? Let us know in the comments below.