Carol Sutton, Steel Magnolias And Lovecraft Country Actress, Dies At 76

Actress Carol Sutton, known for roles in Steel Magnolias, Queen Sugar, and most recently Lovecraft Country, has died at the age of 76. Sutton passed away on Thursday night due to complications from COVID-19, and she had spent the last few months at the Touro Infirmary in New Orleans receiving treatment. Her death was confirmed by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who released a statement on the official City of New Orleans website, and since then Queen Sugar creator Ava DuVernay has also shared a tribute to Sutton, and you can find both below (via Variety). Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.

Cantrell's statement can be found below.

"Carol Sutton was practically the Queen of New Orleans theater, having graced the stages across the city for decades. The world may recognize her from her performances in movies and on TV — whether it's 'Treme' or 'Claws,' or 'Runaway Jury' or 'Queen Sugar' — but we will always remember her commanding stage presence, her richly portrayed characters, and the warm heart she shared with her fellow cast and crew in productions such as '4000 Miles' and 'A Raisin in the Sun.' May she rest in God's perfect peace."

You can read DuVerenay's tribute below.

On behalf of the QUEEN SUGAR family, we celebrate the life of the stellar Carol Sutton. It was our honor to welcome this veteran actress of stage + screen to our show as Aunt Martha in Episode 409, “Stare at the Same Fires.” We bless her. May she rise and rest in peace and power. pic.twitter.com/OMbRExLvMz — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 12, 2020

Sutton has played a variety of roles over the years, including the role of Nurse Pam in the classic Steel Magnolias, Eula in Ray, Ms. Guillermo in Monster's Ball, Miss Delores in True Detective, and Ms. Osberta in Lovecraft Country. She was also active on the stage, appearing in productions like Raisin in the Sun, The Last Madam, and Native Tongues.

We send our condolences to Sutton's family and friends at this truly difficult time.